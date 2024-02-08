Doughnut Party opening its first Calgary location this month
Calgary, it’s party time, and what’s a party without donuts?
Doughnut Party has been a staple for sweet treats in Edmonton for a while, but now it’s finally Calgary’s turn.
The store is bringing its epic selection of donuts of all shapes and sizes south and setting up shop in YYC’s Inglewood neighbourhood, tucked between Oak & Vine and burger joint Bussin.
There isn’t long to wait either, as the new Calgary shop is slated to open on February 28.
Doughnut Party started out as a homemade farmers’ market spot but has since branched out with three locations in Edmonton.
Whether you’re into a ring or filled donut, Doughnut Party has something for everyone, from a fruity guava dip to red velvet or a raspberry balsamic Long Jane.
If you’re looking to hit up a new donut spot, why not make it a Doughnut Party?
Doughnut Party
Address: 1125 9th Avenue SE, Calgary