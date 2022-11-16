Ponshu, a popular Japanese Izakaya restaurant in Calgary, is offering a fresh dine-in deal for all sushi lovers.

This family-friendly spot for authentic dishes with an exciting flare of creativity is offering $1 salmon nigiri right now.

This deal is available all day and every day for dine-in guests only, with a limit of five per person. It’s a great deal, especially considering the fish here is flown in from Japan every week.

Located on Crowfoot Circle, this spot has other deals including 20% off pickup orders, as well as many other delicious dishes to try.

The rest of the menu includes plenty of sashimi, sushi, nigiri, and specialty options, like the Tiger Eye Roll with smoked salmon, cream cheese, breadcrumbs, wasabi sauce, and spicy masago.

This is izakaya after all, or a “stay-drink-place,” so there are also many different forms of tempura, rice dishes, noodle bowls, and appetizers like the beef tongue steak served on hot stones or the deep-fried boneless chicken karaage served with chilli aioli and matcha salt.

Also, the word “ponshu” translates to sake and there’s plenty of that too.

Ponshu

Address: 10 Crowfoot Circle NW, Calgary

