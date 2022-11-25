A new concept called the Drunken Lobster Oyster Bar is coming to the Alberta mountains soon.

Bringing fresh seafood to Canmore, this exciting spot is going to serve as a fresh seafood market, restaurant, and oyster bar. The team expects to be open sometime in January.

It’s Ocean to Mountains Seafoods Inc that’s bringing seafood to the mountains, flying in fresh, wild, live, flash-frozen, and sustainable products from the coast.

It will be located inside the Shops at Canmore building, offering essentially three different experiences.

The first is the market, where fresh seafood will be available for purchase to bring and cook right at home. The second, the restaurant, will be a place to sit down for a lobster roll, fresh fish, a glass of beer or wine, and more. Lastly, there will be the oyster bar, where you can sit and enjoy freshly shucked food over a drink.

There are so many great places to eat in Banff, but Canmore is becoming quite the foodie hot spot — especially with the upcoming opening of the new Bridgette Bar.

Stay tuned for updates on this exciting new concept that we can’t wait to try the next time we’re in Canmore.

Drunken Lobster Oyster Bar

Address: 113 302 Old Canmore Road, Canmore

