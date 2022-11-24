Best cinnamon buns in Calgary you need to try

Looking for the best cinnamon buns in Calgary?

Nothing beats the cold like the swirly goodness of these sweet, sticky, and warm treats, especially when they are fresh and homemade.

These glorious buns can either be frosted with cream cheese or drizzled with caramel sauce and pecans. Some may even come with whatever choice of toppings you’d like.

Buns like these also happen to be an acceptable breakfast, snack, or cheat day meal – so go treat yourself to an ooey-gooey delight.

Here’s where to find the best cinnamon buns in Calgary.

Known for its variety of create-your-own cinnamon rolls and other sweet treats, Cinnaholic offers 20 different frosting varieties and other decadent toppings too.

The buns at this spot are not only vegan but also dairy and lactose-free, egg-free, and cholesterol-free.

Address: 1523 5th Street SW, Calgary

The cinnamon buns at Lina’s Italian Market are to die for. They are perfectly moist and packed with flavour. The buns have just the right amount of sugar and cinnamon so there’s no overwhelming sweetness or spice. You can also grab the ones with pecans to balance the flavours even more.

Address: 2202 Centre Street NE, Calgary

Phone: 403-277-9166

Address: #100, 4916 130th Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-523-7713

Address: 5108 Elbow Drive SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-454-8323

Prairie Mill Bread serves huge cinnamon buns. Seriously. They are big enough to split between two. Their cinnamon buns are organic and are completely made from wheat flour. You can buy them individually packaged for just $4. Place your order online here.

Address: 4820 Northland Drive NW #129, Calgary

Phone: 403-282-6455

If you’re looking for vegan cinnamon rolls, you have to try Canela. They offer the classic roll made with all vegan ingredients and served with vegan cream cheese frosting. However, if you’re feeling a little more adventurous, we’d recommend their other cinnamon roll flavours like the chai roll or the caramel latte roll.

Address: The Vintage Red House — 4806 1st Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-460-1226

Cobs Bread is a trusted bakery brand by many. They bake all their pastries every day, so you can expect to get a freshly made baked treat whenever you stop in. That includes their cinnamon bun, which has been branded a “family favourite” at the store and on their website because of its popularity. They offer individual ones as well as minis that come in a pack of six.

Address: 407 10th Street NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-455-8468

Address: 70 Shawville Boulevard SE #122, Calgary

Phone: 587-353-6517

Address: 500 Country Hills Boulevard NE #521, Calgary

Phone: 403-226-5555

Address: 150 Crowfoot Crescent NW #107, Calgary

Phone: 403-239-2666

Address: 10816 Macleod Trail SE #308, Calgary

Phone: 403-278-6988

Address: 5155 130 Avenue SE #309, Calgary

Phone: 403-460-4800

Address: 236 Stewart Green SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-217-1553

Address: 3433 22nd Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 587-349-2785

Address: Glenmore Landing, 1600 90 Avenue SW a110, Calgary

Phone: 587-352-4988

Address: 65 Sage Hill Plaza NW #124, Calgary

Phone: 587-755-7272

Address: 835 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-244-5528

Address: 366 Aspen Glen Landing SW Unit 106, Calgary

Phone: 403-686-7407

Address: 7 Mahogany Plaza SE #1350, Calgary

Phone: 403-726-9909

Over at Sidewalk Citizen, they call their cinnamon buns “sticky bread,” and oh boy, is it ever as delicious. Their cinnamon roll is reminiscent of a sticky toffee pudding. The cinnamon spice is also not as strong as some of the others on this list, so if you want a sweet bun with a hint of cinnamon flavour, Sidewalk Citizen is the right bakery for you.

Address: 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-457-2245

Yum Bakery in Calgary offers affordable, sweet and ooey-gooey cinnamon buns. An individual cinnamon bun will cost you $3.50. You could also get it topped with cream cheese icing for an additional dollar. It’s definitely a bun set to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Address: 1006 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-455-6164

If you’re looking for a shop that guarantees to serve you warm, ooey-gooey deliciousness each and every single time, then go to Cinnzeo. Their menu consists of the classic cinnamon rolls with cream cheese icing, pecan rolls (which are a classic cinnamon roll with an artisanal twist), and a specialty roll, which is a cinnamon bun topped with delicious fruit filling and more!

Address: 100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-271-2005

Address: 2525 36th Street NE, Calgary

Phone: 403-614-7592

Address: 6455 Macleod Trail SW Unit F1, Calgary

Phone: 403-537-6030

Address: Market Mall, 3625 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-247-9004

Alforno Bakery & Cafe is also a place that handcrafts each and every cinnamon bun every day. They are soft, sweet and spiced just right, topped with their delicious cream cheese icing. If you want the freshest batch possible, come in the morning.

Address: 222 7th Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-454-0308

Address: 1327 1st Street SW, Calgary

The Big Buns Club handmakes and bakes specialty gourmet cinnamon buns that are incredibly soft and flavourful!

Since these buns are made from scratch, there is a limited amount available each week.

The seven different flavours of cinnamon buns customers can choose from are the raspberry crumble, PB choco, honey, basic buns topped with homemade icing, the shaky bun, a mocha-flavoured bun, and also a creamy bun topped with Oreos.

With files from Jory Oclarino