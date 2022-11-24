Best cinnamon buns in Calgary you need to try
Looking for the best cinnamon buns in Calgary?
Nothing beats the cold like the swirly goodness of these sweet, sticky, and warm treats, especially when they are fresh and homemade.
These glorious buns can either be frosted with cream cheese or drizzled with caramel sauce and pecans. Some may even come with whatever choice of toppings you’d like.
Buns like these also happen to be an acceptable breakfast, snack, or cheat day meal – so go treat yourself to an ooey-gooey delight.
Here’s where to find the best cinnamon buns in Calgary.
Cinnaholic Calgary
Known for its variety of create-your-own cinnamon rolls and other sweet treats, Cinnaholic offers 20 different frosting varieties and other decadent toppings too.
The buns at this spot are not only vegan but also dairy and lactose-free, egg-free, and cholesterol-free.
Address: 1523 5th Street SW, Calgary
Lina’s Italian Market
The cinnamon buns at Lina’s Italian Market are to die for. They are perfectly moist and packed with flavour. The buns have just the right amount of sugar and cinnamon so there’s no overwhelming sweetness or spice. You can also grab the ones with pecans to balance the flavours even more.
Address: 2202 Centre Street NE, Calgary
Phone: 403-277-9166
Address: #100, 4916 130th Avenue SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-523-7713
Address: 5108 Elbow Drive SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-454-8323
Prairie Mill Bread Company
Prairie Mill Bread serves huge cinnamon buns. Seriously. They are big enough to split between two. Their cinnamon buns are organic and are completely made from wheat flour. You can buy them individually packaged for just $4. Place your order online here.
Address: 4820 Northland Drive NW #129, Calgary
Phone: 403-282-6455
Canela
If you’re looking for vegan cinnamon rolls, you have to try Canela. They offer the classic roll made with all vegan ingredients and served with vegan cream cheese frosting. However, if you’re feeling a little more adventurous, we’d recommend their other cinnamon roll flavours like the chai roll or the caramel latte roll.
Address: The Vintage Red House — 4806 1st Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-460-1226
Cobs Bread
Cobs Bread is a trusted bakery brand by many. They bake all their pastries every day, so you can expect to get a freshly made baked treat whenever you stop in. That includes their cinnamon bun, which has been branded a “family favourite” at the store and on their website because of its popularity. They offer individual ones as well as minis that come in a pack of six.
Address: 407 10th Street NW, Calgary
Phone: 403-455-8468
Address: 70 Shawville Boulevard SE #122, Calgary
Phone: 587-353-6517
Address: 500 Country Hills Boulevard NE #521, Calgary
Phone: 403-226-5555
Address: 150 Crowfoot Crescent NW #107, Calgary
Phone: 403-239-2666
Address: 10816 Macleod Trail SE #308, Calgary
Phone: 403-278-6988
Address: 5155 130 Avenue SE #309, Calgary
Phone: 403-460-4800
Address: 236 Stewart Green SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-217-1553
Address: 3433 22nd Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 587-349-2785
Address: Glenmore Landing, 1600 90 Avenue SW a110, Calgary
Phone: 587-352-4988
Address: 65 Sage Hill Plaza NW #124, Calgary
Phone: 587-755-7272
Address: 835 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-244-5528
Address: 366 Aspen Glen Landing SW Unit 106, Calgary
Phone: 403-686-7407
Address: 7 Mahogany Plaza SE #1350, Calgary
Phone: 403-726-9909
Sidewalk Citizen
Over at Sidewalk Citizen, they call their cinnamon buns “sticky bread,” and oh boy, is it ever as delicious. Their cinnamon roll is reminiscent of a sticky toffee pudding. The cinnamon spice is also not as strong as some of the others on this list, so if you want a sweet bun with a hint of cinnamon flavour, Sidewalk Citizen is the right bakery for you.
Address: 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-457-2245
Yum Bakery
Yum Bakery in Calgary offers affordable, sweet and ooey-gooey cinnamon buns. An individual cinnamon bun will cost you $3.50. You could also get it topped with cream cheese icing for an additional dollar. It’s definitely a bun set to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Address: 1006 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-455-6164
Cinnzeo
If you’re looking for a shop that guarantees to serve you warm, ooey-gooey deliciousness each and every single time, then go to Cinnzeo. Their menu consists of the classic cinnamon rolls with cream cheese icing, pecan rolls (which are a classic cinnamon roll with an artisanal twist), and a specialty roll, which is a cinnamon bun topped with delicious fruit filling and more!
Address: 100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-271-2005
Address: 2525 36th Street NE, Calgary
Phone: 403-614-7592
Address: 6455 Macleod Trail SW Unit F1, Calgary
Phone: 403-537-6030
Address: Market Mall, 3625 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary
Phone: 403-247-9004
Alforno Bakery & Cafe
Alforno Bakery & Cafe is also a place that handcrafts each and every cinnamon bun every day. They are soft, sweet and spiced just right, topped with their delicious cream cheese icing. If you want the freshest batch possible, come in the morning.
Address: 222 7th Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-454-0308
Address: 1327 1st Street SW, Calgary
The Big Buns Club
The Big Buns Club handmakes and bakes specialty gourmet cinnamon buns that are incredibly soft and flavourful!
Since these buns are made from scratch, there is a limited amount available each week.
The seven different flavours of cinnamon buns customers can choose from are the raspberry crumble, PB choco, honey, basic buns topped with homemade icing, the shaky bun, a mocha-flavoured bun, and also a creamy bun topped with Oreos.
