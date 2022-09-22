11 things to do in Calgary this weekend: September 23 to 25

The first official weekend of fall brings lots of things to do in Calgary. Check out a magical night of laughs, a drag icon, and a wild mix of science and art that takes over downtown.

There is also a celebration of music in the city and a couple of spooky season events to take in.

Here are 11 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this weekend.

Get ready for a magical night of laughs with Potted Potter

What: Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience, a Parody by Dan and Jeff, takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books into 70 hilarious minutes. Even if you don’t know the difference between a Horcrux and a Hufflepuff, Potted Potter will make you roar with laughter.

When:

September 22 – 7:30 pm

September 23 – 7:30 pm

September 24 – 2 pm, 5 pm, 8 pm

September 25 – 2 pm, 5 pm



Where: Martha Cohen Theatre in Arts Commons (215 8th Avenue SE)

Tickets: Starting at $42

Celebrate Spooky Season with Pumpkins After Dark Calgary 2022

What: Pumpkins After Dark will spook up Canada Olympic Park from September 22 to October 31 with pumpkins that are carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons. The event boasts more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins. It’s certainly shaping up to be a must-do event this Halloween in YYC.

When: September 22 to October 31

Where: 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Time: Various

Cost: $21.95 tickets can be found here

Experience Drag royalty with Alyssa Edwards

From season five of Ru Paul’s Drag Race to our backyard, Alyssa Edwards makes her way to Calgary this weekend. See the star of the Netflix show “Dancing Queens” take over Jack Singer this Sunday.

When: Sunday, September 25

Time: Doors open at 7 pm, Show starts at 8 pm

Where: Jack Singer Concert Hall (225 8th Avenue SE)

Tickets: Starting at $39.95

What: Get in the spooky spirit at Calaway Park’s Halloweekends between now and October 11. The amusement park has set up its “Hallotown” in one section of the venue. Get ready for spooky scenes, magical meet and greets, photo ops, and even a parade. Guests are encouraged to dress in costumes and enjoy a day of fall fun.

When: Saturdays, Sundays (and the holiday Monday in October) until October 10

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Calaway Park (245033 Range Road 33, Calgary)

Tickets: Included with admission ($39.95 for tickets bought online for those aged 3 to 49)

Blow your mind with Beakerhead

What: Get ready for an experience with a wild mash-up of science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Experience human-powered mech, creativity, and ingenuity with Hack the House, science mixed with rap, makers, food, fun, Reading with Royalty, creating wonder, and much more.

When: September 23 to 25

Where: Telus Spark (September 23); Century Gardens (September 24 and 25)

Cost: Free

Take in some great movies at Calgary International Film Festival

What: The Calgary International Film Festival is taking over Calgary to kick off the fall! There is a film for everyone with focuses on local films plus sports, music, and a whole lot more. There are different bundles you can get as well as other presentations to satisfy the most die-hard movie fanatic.

When: September 22 to October 2

Where: Various theatres around the city and at-home options

Cost: Bundles start at $35

Get some fun shopping in with the Etsy Calgary Fall Market

A massive DIY pop-up market returns to Calgary. Everything available at the Etsy pop-up is made by local sellers. Shop from local handmade and vintage sellers featuring home goods, jewellery, fashion, art, and even snacks. Half of Saturday’s ticket proceeds will be donated to the Women’s Centre of Calgary.

When: September 23 to 24

Time: Friday, 5 to 9 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Genesis Centre — 7555 Falconridge Boulevard NE #10

Price: $5 per person per day; children 12 and under are free

Feel better about yourself while seeing the Museum of Failure

What: See a collection of over 130 failed innovations like Google Glass, New Coke, and Colgate Frozen Dinners. The museum made its debut in Sweden and was put together by psychologist and innovation researcher, Dr. Samuel West. He believes people will be inspired to innovate and lose their fear of failure if they see the blunders of large corporations. If you feel you need to get a couple of “oops” moments off your chest, there is a failure confessional at the end of the tour.

When: From now until September 30

Where: Southcentre Mall – 100 Anderson Road SE

Tickets: $28.11 for general admission

Experience what this province has to offer with Alberta Culture Days

What: Alberta Culture Days is a month-long celebration in the province bringing communities together for fun events for the whole family. Communities are encouraged to put their own events together. People can check out events like Contemporary African Dance, Tie Die lessons, and soup-making classes.

When: From now until September 30

Where: Various locations across the province

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo – 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: 9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: Included with general admission; $26 for adults, $19 for children