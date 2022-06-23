Summer is officially here and there is a ton of things to check out in Calgary

Some of the biggest names in comedy are in town all weekend, everything will be alright with a rock show at Mac Hall and you can check out some great ice cream.

The city’s arts scene is on full display across the city as well!

You might also like: Calgary was just named the most liveable city in North America

Look way up: The World's Tallest Mural in the works in Calgary

A museum highlighting epic failures is coming to Calgary (PHOTOS)

Here are 11 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this weekend.

Laugh out loud at the Great Outdoor Comedy Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Great Outdoors Comedy Festival (@greatoutdoorscf)

What: Some of the biggest names in comedy are coming to Calgary for the Great Outdoor Comedy Festival. David Spade, Whitney Cummings, and Donnell Rawlings get things going on Friday. Saturday you can get a live look at four SNL cast members Chris Redd, James Austin Johnson, Alex Moffat, and Melissa Villasenor. The weekend closes with two performances from the legendary Bill Burr on Sunday. Tickets for all shows are available here.

When: June 24-26

Where: Prince’s Island Park

Cost: Tickets start at $49

Celebrate Aboriginal Awareness Week

What: Aboriginal Awareness Week wraps up with a weekend full of events. Friday at Southcentre Mall there is an Artisan Market featuring local artists. Saturday starts with a free pancake breakfast and features a traditional powwow and hand games.

When: June 24-25

Time: Friday at 10 am, Saturday at 9:30 am

Where: Southcentre Mall, Elbow River Camp @ Stampede grounds

Cost: Free

Rock on with The Glorious Sons

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Glorious Sons (@theglorioussons)

What: The “Everything is Alright” hitmakers take over Mac Hall Friday night. These shows have been rescheduled a couple of times due to COVID but will be a go this time! JJ Wilde opens the show. Standing-room-only tickets are still available.

When: June 24

Time: Doors Open at 7 pm, Show starts at 7:50 pm

Where: MacEwan Hall (2500 University Drive NW, Calgary)

Cost: $53.50

Enjoy Calgary’s Art scene with Sled Island’s Ramsay Block Party

What: It’s an all-day extravaganza in one of Calgary’s most scenic areas. Featuring live music, free skateboarding, food trucks, and some tasty drinks. There will also be some art displays to check out and a whole lot more for the whole family!

When: June 25

Time: 12 pm – 9 pm

Where: Between the Lilydale Parking Lot (2126 Hurst Rd SE) and nvrlnd. arts foundation (1048 21st Avenue SE)

Cost: Free

Cool off at YYC Summer Scoop Fest

What: Taking place from June 25 to July 3, nine different local ice cream shops will be creating unique ice cream flavours and creations to showcase. In collaboration with Calgary Meals on Wheels, this is a celebration of summer from the best ice cream spots in the city. There will also be a family-friendly launch event on June 24 at Holy Cow. Go and enjoy bubble machines, music, and a free scoop of the featured flavour.

When: June 24 to July 3

Where: Participating locations across Calgary

Cost: Depends on how much ice cream you get!

Celebrate National Indigenous History Month with Calgary Public Library

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Public Library (@calgarylibrary)

What: Calgary Public Library is hosting a series of free programs and events for National Indigenous History Month this June. Programming throughout the month includes panel discussions, Indigenous Family Storytime, book displays, and a film screening, all kicked off with a mini powwow on June 4.

When: Throughout June

Time: Varies by program

Where: Varies by program

Cost: Free

Visit a brand new exhibit at Canada’s National Music Centre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National Music Centre (@nmc_canada)

What: A new exhibit at Canada’s National Music Centre, “Buffy Sainte-Marie: Pathfinder,” shows the evolution of one of the early innovators of digital art, beginning with the purchase of the Cree singer-songwriter’s first Macintosh computer in 1984. The travelling exhibit will be on display at Studio Bell until August 1, 2022.

When: June 3 to August 1

Time: Studio Bell is open from 10 am to 5 pm, Thursday through Sunday

Where: Studio Bell – Canada’s National Music Centre (850 4th Street SE, Calgary)

Cost: Pay-what-you-can admission

Check out the Otipemisiwak exhibition at Fort Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Calgary (@fortcalgary)

What: Fort Calgary launched Otipemisiwak, an exhibition of contemporary visual art, to celebrate Métis Week in November 2021, and it remains on display until June 2022. The exhibit showcases recent works by Daphne Boyer, a visual artist, and plant scientist, using a photo-based technique that mirrors spectacular traditional Métis beading.

When: On until June 26

Time: Fort Calgary hours (currently 10 am to 5 pm Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays)

Where: Fort Calgary (750 9th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $10 for general admission to Fort Calgary or free for youth age 17 and under and Indigenous peoples

Go on a cheap movie date at select Cineplex theatres

What: Looking for budget-friendly entertainment options? Cineplex is featuring select movie screenings for $2.99 this month at several of its Calgary locations. The Cineplex Family Favourites series runs every Saturday at 11 am and offers the chance to enjoy a good flick at a great price.

When: June 25

Time: 11 am

Where: Varies by date; participating Calgary locations include Cineplex Cinemas Seton and VIP, Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas, Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas, Cineplex Cinemas East Hills, Scotiabank Theatre Chinook, and Cineplex Odeon Westhills Cinemas

Cost: $2.99; tickets available online

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13, 2022

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: 9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)