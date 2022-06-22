Look way up: The World's Tallest Mural in the works in Calgary

Have you noticed a crew working on an awesome mural downtown? If you have there is a chance you are witnessing history.

The World’s Tallest Mural is being put together by the 2022 Bump Festival along with Vertigo Solutions for Work at Height and Hazelview Properties.

German graffiti artist DAIM has been working on this all month with the help of three Calgary artists: JD Warkentin, Josh Creighton, and AJ Starlight.

DAIM has worked on murals around the world and BUMP Marketing Manager Priya says this has been in the works for a couple of years.

“We have actually been meaning to bring DAIM to Calgary to paint us a big mural since 2020 but the pandemic delayed this project for about two years,” Priya said. “We were on the hunt for a huge wall for quite a while. Somewhere along the way, the Hazelview building came onto our radar alongside the plan to potentially program the tallest mural in the world. All the pieces came together at the right time and we had the perfect artist to program into such an ambitious project.”

BUMP started as the Beltline Uruab Murals Project in 2017 and has grown into a city-wide, street art festival.

This year’s festival runs from August 1st to 28th with events across the city.