YYC Summer Scoop Fest launching this month in Calgary

The team that brought Calgary the YYC Hot Chocolate Fest now has a new event launching this month: the YYC Summer Scoop Fest.

In collaboration with Calgary Meals on Wheels, this is a celebration of summer from the best ice cream spots in the city.

Taking place from June 25 to July 3, nine different local ice cream shops will be creating unique ice cream flavours and creations to showcase.

The list of participating vendors has also just been revealed.

Holy Cow

Noto Gelato

Righteous Gelato

Milk Ice Cream Shop

Lina’s Italian Market (3 locations)

Amato Gelato (2 locations)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ◦• 𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗴𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱𝗶𝗲 •◦ (@sherly_brack)

If you’ve ever been to the Hot Chocolate Festival, you already know there is a fierce competition to win the best in the city and customers can vote on their favourite. The Summer Scoop Fest is doing things a little differently.

People can grab an “ice cream passport” to fill out. Anyone that is able to try all six sweet treats before the end of the event, will be eligible to enter a giveaway at the end of the event for fun prizes and giveaways.

As if we needed a reason to eat more ice cream.

There will also be a family-friendly launch event on June 24 at Holy Cow. Go and enjoy bubble machines, music, and a free scoop of the featured flavour.

The hot chocolate festival in the winter is one of the year’s most popular food events in Calgary, and this will definitely be another one to get excited about every summer.

What better way to beat the summer heat!

YYC Summer Scoop Fest

When: June 25 to July 3, 2022

Where: Participating locations across Calgary