Vancouverites know a thing or two about diverse dining options, and it seems visitors from Victoria are keen to get a taste of what’s cooking across the Strait.

In a recent Reddit thread, a Victoria local asked the VictoriaBC subreddit what kind of food they should be looking for on their upcoming Vancouver visit — specifically, what Vancouver does better (or even has at all) that Victoria doesn’t.

The responses were a foodie’s dream, with recommendations ranging from Malaysian to Korean BBQ.

“Decent Malaysian food. (or any for that matter),” said Redditor r/al_nz, who went on to say that their favourite Malaysian eatery was John 3:16 on West Broadway Street.

“Vancouver has much better Shawarma options compared to Vic,” chimed in r/Newt_Call, hinting that the wraps in Vancouver are worth the ferry ride alone.

Another commentor suggested the Shawarma plate from Falafel King on Denman Street in Vancouver is the place to beat.

And if you’re looking for endless sushi rolls? r/Crimson_Muse had one word: “Richmond.”

Finally, for those seeking a sizzling meat feast, r/AlexRogansBeta had one simple suggestion: “A proper Korean BBQ experience. I do it EVERY time I go to Vancouver.”

People also had specific restaurants in mind too, some repeats included Vietnamese casual fine dining restaurant Anh and Chi, Dinesty Dumpling House, and Kozak Ukrainian Eatery.

The thread serves as a helpful reminder that while Victoria’s food scene is impressive (especially given how small we are compared to Vancouver), Vancouver’s sheer variety and melting pot of cultures fills in any holes we’re missing here.

What do you think is missing in Victoria’s food scene? Email [email protected] with your thoughts.