There are several kinds of cuisine we can’t get enough of, and Lebanese food is definitely one of them. Lebanese eats are fresh, flavourful, filling, and always on the healthy side. It’s a guilt-free way of indulging, and that’s something we can get behind.

Here are nine awesome places to enjoy Lebanese food in or around Vancouver.

Yasma has the Lebanese and Syrian flavours you know and love, but elevated and played with in ways you’ve never seen before. Each dish is plated artfully with the vibrant colours of their fresh ingredients. Order charcoal-kissed meats from the grill, or their made-in-house labneh from their cold mezzez options. Yasma is affordable, unfussy fine dining that celebrates the flavours of the Middle East.

Address: 2611 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-723-5782

Nestled into the forefront of East Vancouver is a re-creation of Palestine (aka home) through the eyes of the husband-wife team: Palestinian-born Lebanese chef-owner Haitham El Khatib and his native Vancouverite wife, Fiona. Expect delicious vegan and vegetarian eats for lunch, dinner, and brunch.

Address: 1889 Powell Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-7975

Whether it be the Commercial Drive, UBC, or Jamjar’s North Vancouver locations, this spot offers amazing folk Lebanese food made from scratch. With vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options, you can’t go wrong choosing this brand for brunch, lunch, or dinner.

Address: 2280 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-252-3957

Address: 6035 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-5320

Address: 122-125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-988-6400

This Ontario-based franchise is known for its authentic and affordable Lebanese eats (which are 100% Halal, by the way), and it now has over 65 locations around the globe, including Canada, the US, Lebanon, Pakistan, and the UK.

Address: 560 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-699-9323

This Vancouver mini-chain has been serving patrons killer grub since 2003. Nuba is definitely one of the city’s go-to spots for solid Lebanese food including kebabs, falafels, flatbreads, and more.

Address: 508 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-661-4129

Address: 207 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-688-1655

Address: 146 E 3rd Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-6727

Address: 3116 W Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-1797

This spot is a gem on Davie Street. Head here for authentic manousheh and everything else a traditional Lebanese spot can offer. Freshly baked right in front of you, it’s almost as if these eats hail straight from Beirut to Vancouver.

Address: 620 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-440-4402

You will want to give Wild Thyme in New Westminster a visit as they have mastered the art of making Man’ Oushe’ – a Lebanese flatbread. The bread can feed up to three and are all made by hand and baked in Wild Thyme’s brick oven before getting various toppings and herbs like Lebanese sausage, fresh tomatoes, and fresh greens.

Address: 705 – 12th Street, New Westminster

Phone: 604-276-8010

Following the 100% Halal tradition of processing and preparing food, Sofra Mediterranean Kitchen brings Vancouver some of the best flavours in Lebanese and Turkish cuisine. They of course have kebabs, donairs, and falafel, but they also make pizza and other unique creations, like their signature dish — the beef and onion pie with egg and pomegranate sauce.

Address: 2277 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-3287

A local favourite in both Victoria and Vancouver, Superbaba offers quick-service, over-the-counter Middle Eastern food. Just because you get your food fast doesn’t mean they rush the process — every dish is made in-house, including their deliciously warm pita bread. Don’t slip the sides either: the crispy fried eggplant with a shug and tahini sauce is a can’t miss.

Address: 2419 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-5578

With files from Matthew Murtagh-Wu and Hogan Short