Justin Trudeau pays a visit to Kozak Ukrainian Eatery in Vancouver

Daryn Wright
Apr 1 2022, 12:46 am
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been spending time in Vancouver this week, not without ruffling a few feathers, it seems.

As part of his planned visit, he spent some time at Kozak Ukrainian Eatery on Tuesday, the bakery that makes up one-third of the local family-owned Ukrainian restaurant chain.

Photos posted on Kozak’s Instagram show the Prime Minister trying out some Ukrainian baked goods and meeting with the staff at the Victoria Drive outpost.

 

Later on, Trudeau shared on his official Instagram that the visit was a way to show his support for the Ukrainian people, both in Canada and abroad.

I stopped by earlier to pick up some treats, to thank them and their team for their efforts, and to let them all know that Canada stands with Ukraine. Our support remains steadfast,” he said.

Of the visit, Kozak said “Thank you Justin Trudeau for visiting us and showing your support for Ukraine and Ukrainian diaspora in Canada.”

 

Kozak owners Sergiy Kuznietsov and Irina Karpenko immigrated to Canada from Ukraine ten years ago and opened their first joint, Solodko Bakery, in 2014.

Since then, they’ve expanded to open the bakery in New Westminster, an eatery and mill in East Vancouver, and a restaurant in Gastown.

