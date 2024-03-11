7 essential all-you-can-eat restaurants in and around Vancouver

What’s the perfect way to guarantee you get the best bang for your buck? An all-you-can-eat buffet of course. With just one flat fee you can eat as much as you physically can (…and then some).

That’s why we asked you, dear readers, about which all-you-can-eat buffet was the best in Vancouver. After combing through all your comments we’ve narrowed it down to the most-recommended spots.

Keep on reading to see if your favourite made the list, and if it didn’t, let us know in the comments which spots we should have included.

According to its website, An Indian Affair serves the “best Indian buffet in town” and we couldn’t agree more. Featuring butter chicken, tandoori chicken, and various vegetarian and non-vegetarian items alongside fresh naan and complimentary chai, you can’t get much better than this. However, you can only grab the buffet between 11 am to 2:30 pm, so don’t be late.

Address: 19653 Willowbrook Drive #146, Langley

You’ll find plenty of tasty options here. Expect items like the Chef’s choice of roast carvings, meat and seafood dishes, salads, pastas, and more. You can grab a buffet dinner from Friday to Sunday, 4 to 9 pm, for lunch on Saturday from 11:30 am to 3 pm, and Sunday brunch from 9 am to 3 pm.

Address: 8811 River Road, Richmond

Not only do you get the chance to dine in a boat-shaped booth, but you can pig out on Korean BBQ and sushi as well. You’ll find your typical Korean BBQ offerings like BBQ beef and pork, as well as an assortment of nigiri sushi, maki, and appetizers like chicken karaage and gyozas. There’s also sashimi on the menu but it’s limited to 16 pieces per person during dinner and eight pieces per person for lunch. For the full experience, we’d recommend checking it out during dinner since the lunch menu is smaller.

Address: 755 Burrard Street #202, Vancouver

This place has been around since 1990, so you know it’s going to be good. Expect to find all of your favourite Chinese cuisine at this local gem. The prices are pretty great, too. You can grab the lunch buffet from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm for just $19.95 and the dinner buffet for $24.95 from 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

Address: 22805 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge

This is another longstanding buffet joint which has been operating since 1986. With a constantly changing buffet lineup, you can always expect something fresh and exciting at this restaurant. Previous menu items include all-you-can-eat ribs, burgers, pizza, roast beef, salmon, and even fried crab legs (if you’re lucky).

Address: 6411 Nelson Avenue #100, Burnaby

According to its website, ChoCho offers customers “a high quality ‘All You Can Eat’ personal size hot pot restaurant experience.” Expect a wide variety of meats, seafood, vegetables, and sauces to choose from.

Address: 4361 Kingsway #4A, Burnaby

While it’s not a buffet, what kind of all-you-can-eat list would this be if we didn’t include one of the GOAT fish and chip joints in Metro Vancouver? Available Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday for $16.95, you can get all the pollock & chips you can eat, and that includes a bottomless pop. While Cockney Kings has recently opened a Vancouver spot, it’s important to note that you can only grab this all-you-can-eat deal at its Burnaby and New Westminster locations.

Address:

6574 Hastings Street, Burnaby

66 10th Street #130, New Westminster

1935 Cornwall Avenue, Vancouver (no all-you-can-eat, but it still has tasty fish and chips)

