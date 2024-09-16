DEVINE Distillery, a family-owned distillery operated by husband and wife Kevin and Kirsten Titcomb since 2007 and renowned for its award-winning small-batch spirits, has announced that it will be closing its doors at the end of this year.

This news follows a significant industry shake-up, as Vancouver Island Brewing recently reimagined its operations by relocating to Phillips Brewing.

In a heartfelt message to its customers shared on its social media, DEVINE Distillery expressed their mixed emotions and the difficult decision to cease operations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DEVINE Distillery (@devinedistillery)

“As you might expect, there were a number of factors that led to this decision,” the announcement read.

“Ultimately, we are a small family-owned and operated business, and we’ve reached the point in time where closing operations is the decision that makes the most sense for our family moving forward.”

DEVINE Distillery extended its gratitude to its “incredibly loyal staff” who “poured their hearts and souls into this business.”

They continued, “We are all extremely proud of both the spirits we produced over the last 10 years and how we’ve conducted ourselves within our community and the industry as a whole.”

DEVINE has established itself as a leader in distilling on Vancouver Island, and it is decorated with awards for its spirits. In February, Devine Distillery scored silver in the Whisky of the Year category for its Ancient Grains Young Whisky at the 2024 Canadian Whisky Awards.