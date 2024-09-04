With its shelves now empty and its iconic Chinatown gifts and groceries gone, Quonley’s — a longtime fixture near the Gates of Harmonious Interest in Victoria’s Chinatown — seems to have closed its doors for good.

Quonley’s was cherished for its eclectic selection of goods, offering everything from fireworks and teapot sets to bamboo steamers and basic groceries.

According to its Facebook page, Quonley’s has been around since the 1950s, originally operating as a 24/7 corner store. More recently, it was open from 9 am to 9 pm.

Since news of the closure spread, longtime customers and those who grew up visiting the store have voiced their sadness online.

“In the 80s, My friends and I used to go there and buy firecrackers and bottle rockets!,” said r/CampingIslandvic. “You had to ask about 4 times before [the clerk] would slip into the back of store and bring some out.”

Many have expressed their dismay at the closure — hoping it doesn’t signal a larger trend of Chinatown closures.

“I feel Vic’s Chinatown slipping away,” said r/Mattimvs

“A local tragedy,” said r/owerthrucontrol “I love that place. It has so much character!”

“Only place that was open 24/7 back in the day,” said Toad-in1800

Daily Hive has reached out to Quonley’s for more information on its closure and will update this article when the information is available.

According to reactions, the owner told its patrons during a closing sale that the rent was being hiked.

“Sad to see this corner store go,” said r/greencasio. “I spoke with the owner briefly last week and was told that the rent is something like $15,000 per month which is the main reason for closing.”

“Yep, 15 k rent,” said r/Important-Clerk-7558. “3 generations owned that place.”

Chinese culture has played a significant role in shaping the city, and Victoria boasts the oldest Chinatown in Canada, and the second oldest in North America (the first being San Francisco).

Do you have a story about Quonley’s? Email [email protected] with your story.