Victoria's Little Jumbo closing, citing a 40% rent increase

One of Victoria’s most iconic cocktail bars and restaurants, Little Jumbo, has announced it will be closing its doors for good by the end of October.

Nestled in the heart of downtown Victoria’s Bastion Square since 2013, the venue has become a local favourite known for its legendary cocktails, casual fine dining, and intimate atmosphere.

Despite surviving floods, frozen pipes, and even the COVID-19 pandemic, Little Jumbo’s co-owners shared with Daily Hive that an eye-watering 40% rent hike has made continuing business impossible.

In an announcement, the Little Jumbo team said, “We’re gutted, but we’re choosing to go out on a high note — and we want YOU to be a part of our final chapter.”

The announcement follows a similar fate faced by Vancouver Island Brewing, which recently revealed its need to restructure after an apparent rental increase of 35%. Vancouver Island Brewing has been a staple of Victoria’s craft beer scene since 1984.

Another staple, this time of Victoria’s Chinatown, also closed this past week.

Quonley’s — a longtime fixture near the Gates of Harmonious Interest — seems to have closed its doors for good, and many Victoria patrons suggested it was also due to a rental increase.

With just weeks left until its closure, Little Jumbo invites patrons to soak in its last days.

“It’s time to toast to the good times and make some final memories together,” said the team, encouraging visitors to enjoy the venue’s celebrated cocktails and dishes while they still can.

For those who’ve been regulars or are hoping to squeeze in a last visit, now’s the time to raise a glass and say goodbye to this storied restaurant and cocktail bar.

Where: Down the Hall, 506 Fort Street #102, Victoria

