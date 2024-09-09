"Incredibly difficult": Tombo joins growing list of Victoria closures

Tombo, a restaurant best known for its picturesque pastries and delicious sandwiches, has become the fifth downtown Victoria business to close its doors in just over a week. It joins a growing list of establishments forced to shut down or scale back.

Last week, Vancouver Island Brewing and Little Jumbo both took significant steps to scale back or close, citing rent hikes of 35% to 40% as the main factor behind their decisions. Vancouver Island Brewing reduced its operations, while Little Jumbo announced it would be shutting down at the end of October.

Meanwhile, Tombo, which opened in 2023, said it’s relocating rather than permanently closing. The owners expressed the tough realities of running a small business downtown.

“Keeping a small business alive downtown has proven to be incredibly difficult for so many reasons,” Tombo shared in a social media post earlier this morning.

This closure follows Quonley’s Market’s closure after more than 60 years of service. Many customers said the closure was also due to increased rent.

For the tight-nit community of Chinatown, another closure came its way this week too.

Fortune Gallery, a long-standing art space in the 500-block of Fisgard Street, will close its doors this month after 17 years of showcasing local and international artists in Victoria’s Chinatown.

Owner Alison Trembath shared the news on social media, saying, “It’s time for me to set off on a new adventure. ” She also expressed gratitude to the patrons, artists, and visitors who have supported the space over the years.