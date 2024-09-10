Bringing the vibrant flavours of Kerala, India, to Victoria, Café Malabar is a must-visit destination for lovers of authentic South Indian cuisine. Recently, it earned a spot on Air Canada’s prestigious longlist for Best New Restaurants.

Located in the heart of the Victoria Public Market, this restaurant blends the essence of coastal Kerala with the fresh ingredients of the Pacific Northwest.

Café Malabar is owned and operated by Kiran Kolathodan and Karma Tenpa.

Born in Kerala, India, Chef Kiran’s culinary journey began in his grandmother’s local restaurant, where he learned to cook using fresh vegetables and spices from his family’s agricultural land, as noted on his LinkedIn profile.

Kolathodan attended the Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology in Mumbai before moving to Canada to further his expertise. There, he earned a postgraduate diploma in hotel, resort & restaurant management in Ontario and later accepted a position at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge in Alberta.

Kolathodan later worked at Vancouver’s Rosewood Hotel before joining the Westin Bear Mountain Lodge near Langford, where he met his now business partner, Karma Tenpa.

Fast forward two years and Café Malabar was born.

At Café Malabar, each dish is a celebration of tradition and taste, with highlights like the lacy rice pancake Appam served with coconut stew, aromatic biryanis, and the ever-popular Spicy Fish Curry. Seafood enthusiasts can dive into delicacies like Tiger Prawn Masala and Fish Molle, while vegetarians and vegans have a wealth of flavourful options to explore.

The restaurant frequently hosts exclusive dinner events, including its Kadal Amma "Mother of the Sea" dining experience this past summer. Operating out of a small space in the Victoria Public Market, Café Malabar has earned big recognition, including being named Best South/Southeast Asian Restaurant and runner-up for Best New Restaurant at the 30th Annual Best of the City Awards by YAM magazine.

Where: Victoria Public Market — 1701 Douglas Street #6, Victoria

Menu | Instagram