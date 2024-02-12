Here's how Victoria is connected to the new Deadpool movie

In celebration of the new Deadpool and Wolverine, it’s always fun to remember BC’s connection to the Deadpool franchise — and no, it’s not just that Ryan Reynolds is from Vancouver.

It’s Colwood’s Hatley Castle.

The storied landmark was originally built as a private residence for coal magnate James Dunsmuir in the early 20th century. Dunsmuir had a specific vision in mind for his estate farm, and hired architect Samuel Maclure to make it come to life.

The castle boasted 40 rooms and an 82-foot turret, and the farm had a surrounding stone wall, cow stables, and a smokehouse. After Dunsmuir sold it off, it became a training facility for the navy.

While the Dunsmuirs had moved and passed on, their spirits apparently did not. Cadets and students have reported apparitions such as James’ wife Laura reaping the hallowed Hatley Castle halls in search of her lost son. James, apparently plays music in honour of his son. Now, the Hatley Castle is mostly haunted by the ghosts of failing grades and missed assignments, as it is now home to the administrative center of Royal Roads University.

But for most of the world, Hatley Castle is most famous as home to Professor Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters in the X-Men and Deadpool series.

In 2017, while filming Deadpool 2, Reynolds took a photo in front of Hatley Castle to promote the new film. Now, fans of the comic book franchise come from all over the world to recreate the photo.

The new trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine was released on Sunday, with a release date scheduled for the summer (July 16, 2024).