8 must-try restaurants and bars in Victoria's Chinatown

If you’re looking to dine out in Victoria, look no further than the oldest Chinatown in Canada.

On Fisgard Street in Victoria, renowned for Fan Tan Alley and its beautiful Gates of Harmonious Interest, a vibrant food scene awaits discovery, featuring Chinese restaurants that have been cherished for decades.

But Chinatown isn’t just a hub for Chinese cuisine; it’s a culinary destination inspired by a myriad of cultures.

In celebration of this diverse food scene, eat your way through Chinatown at these eight awesome restaurants and bars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Don Mee Restaurant (@donmeerestaurant)

Up an elegant flight of stairs is one of Victoria’s best and longest-running Chinese restaurants: Don Mee. It’s a classic dim sum and Cantonese experience. Established in 1923, Don Mee holds the distinction of being one of the oldest Chinese restaurants in Canada.

Address: 538 Fisgard Street

Phone: (250) 595-3021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bray’s (@brays.vic)

Located in the heart of Victoria’s Chinatown, MAiiZ Nixtamal Eatery & Tortilleria brings a vibrant splash of Mexican street food to the area. This beautiful, brightly coloured restaurant stands out amidst the predominantly Chinese-influenced surroundings. MAiiZ is renowned for its organic corn tortillas, which are made using the traditional Nixtamal process with volcanic stone-ground BC corn. These tortillas are the star of their menu, featuring tacos filled with chicken tinga, beef barbacoa, or the intriguingly unique chapulines (grasshoppers).

Address: 540 Fisgard Street, Victoria

Instagram | Website

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matadora Taperia (@matadora.taperia)

Matadora Tapas is located in the heart of Victoria’s Historic Chinatown at 559 Fisgard Street. Authentic Spanish tapas and cocktails are at the heart of this little hole-in-the-wall, and it provides a zest and spice to the robust Chinatown food scene. Its website cites the owner’s “extensive travels through the Iberian Peninsula” as its inspiration to open Matadora, and it is proud to cultivate a big vermouth culture.

Address: 559 Fisgard Street, Victoria

Instagram | Website

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fan Tan Cafe (@fantancafe)

This gorgeous Chinese restaurant near the famous Fan Tan Alley has major curb appeal with eclectic Chinese décor spilling out onto the streets as well as scattered among its tables inside. It’s cozy and friendly, and the chefs are always innovating with dishes like bao burgers and kimchi fries — while staying true to tradition with noodle dishes and bubble tea.

Address: 549 Fisgard Street

Phone: (250) 383-1611

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ugly Duckling Dining & Provisions (@ugly.duckling.dining)

This fine dining restaurant offers a gastronomical adventure, where each dish reflects the terroir of the region. Whether you choose the set menu or the tasting menu, Ugly Duckling Diner, the brainchild of head chef Corbin Mathany, will not disappoint. With nods to its Chinatown venue, the Pacific Northwest, and Vancouver Island, this hole-in-the-wall restaurant tucked in near Fan Tan Alley does not disappoint. Plus, this summer, Ugly Duckling has a side project: Cold Tea Social Club. This pop-up is every Monday and Tuesday and features creative cocktails and shared plates inspired by Chinatown.

Address: 543 Fisgard Street, Victoria

Instagram | Website

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Schnitzelhaus (@evaschnitzelhaus)

Eva Schnitzelhaus is helmed by co-owner and executive chef Maxime Durand (formerly Agrius), who has crafted a menu inspired by classic German, Swiss, and Austrian fare. Think Potato and Raclette, Beets and Sour Cream, Ham Hock and Sauerkraut, Pretzel and Mustard, and an Endive Waldorf Salad.

Address: 509 Fisgard Street, Victoria

Instagram | Website

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Roux Patisserie (@larouxlarouxlaroux) You can’t finish your meal without having dessert, and this chandelier-lit French pastry shop has every kind of freshly baked treat you could possibly want, made in-house and from scratch. It’s simply the best place to start or finish your culinary journey. Address: 519 Fisgard Street, Victoria Instagram | Website

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinhalla Pinball Pizzeria (@pinhallapinball)

According to its website, Pinhalla Pinball & Pizzeria is from the people who brought you Quazar’s Arcade. It is one of Canada’s biggest pinball arcades, boasting a fun array of 40 pinball machines, a delicious menu full of Sicilian-style pizzas, and an enticing selection of Italian-inspired dishes. If you’re hankering for that late-night slice, this is the place to go.

Address: 516 Fisgard Street, Victoria

Instagram