Pinhalla Pinball Pizzeria opens up in downtown Victoria
In the vibrant heart of Chinatown, Victoria welcomes its latest addition to its world of food and fun: a pinball pizzeria.
From the people that brought you Quazar’s Arcade, Pinhalla Pinball & Pizzeria, according to its website, stands as one of Canada’s biggest pinball arcades, boasting a fun array of 40 pinball machines, and a delicious menu full of Sicilian-style pizzas and an enticing selection of Italian-inspired dishes.
It’s a welcome addition to Victoria since the game really took off during the pandemic as one of the few activities you could do at a safe distance.
The Powerhouse Pinball Club operated in (like the name suggests) the Powerhouse building in Rock Bay, adjacent to Phillips Brewing. It survived for two years during the pandemic on a members-only basis ($10 a year) and hosted the Vancouver Island Pinball Championship.
The Powerhouse Pinball Club closed two years ago, leaving a gap for the pinball community.
Now, Pinhalla Pinball Pizzeria is filling that gap and doing it with style and substance at 516 Fisgard Street. Right now, it operates without a liquor licence, but the owner said he’s looking to get that by April.
Pinhalla Pinball Pizzeria
Address: 516 Fisgard Street, Victoria