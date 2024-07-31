BC is renowned for its mountain and ocean adventures, but there’s an underground playground that’s equally worth exploring.

In addition to boasting the highest concentration of caves in North America, the province is home to Canada’s only cave slide, and it’s right here on Vancouver Island.

There are more than 1,000 caves in Horne Lake Caves Provincial Park on Vancouver Island near Qualicum Beach, including one with a slide to glide down the cave corridor.

Besides the slide, adventure seekers can get a glimpse of the many fossils and crystal formations inside the cave.

The park has more limestone caves than in all of the other Canadian provinces combined and therefore it boasts some of the best caving opportunities in the country.

With more than 1,200 square kilometres of cave features to explore, the park offers tours for the most experienced of spelunkers, to those completely new to caving, and everything in between.

Keep in mind that the caves are chilly all year long, so be sure to dress warmly with lots of layers.

