BC’s Giant Cleft is one of Mother Nature’s most awe-inspiring gifts (PHOTOS)

BC has plenty of natural wonders to explore but few as extraordinary as the Giant Cleft tucked away in the Okanagan.

Many think of the region primarily as being BC’s wine country, but it’s so much more than that.

It’s home to a sprawling 33,000-hectare natural area known as Cathedral Provincial Park, which features azure lakes, alpine meadows and the jagged peaks of the North Cascades and Okanagan Mountain ranges.

It also has some of the most impressive hiking terrain the province has to offer. But the Giant Cleft rock formation just might be the park’s biggest draw.

The natural phenomenon was formed when softer basalt rocks eroded, leaving a split in the harder granite of the mountain.

The result is a truly astounding focal point for any photo-op. Check it out for yourself.

