Hold my beer: Granville Island Brewing workers could hit the picket line by next weekend

If you’re a fan of Granville Island Brewing beer, hold on to your last six-pack of brewskies, as a group of unionized brewery employees have voted to strike and could hit the picket line as soon as next weekend.

SEIU Local 2, the union representing Granville Island brewery workers, says employees are set to strike and could hit the picket line as soon as next weekend on July 8.

The union says that negotiations with the employer broke down last week.

“I’ve worked here for over four years, including throughout the pandemic,” a quote from an employee states.

“We haven’t asked for anything outlandish: Reasonable wage increases we’ve earned and that they can afford.”

Wages start at $16.75 per hour, and SEIU Local 2 says that most workers don’t get premiums and are making $20.97 per hour. Most of the union members perform various tasks at the brewing company.

“The majority of it is in the retail store handling shipping and receiving product, stocking coolers and shelves, and selling beer and merchandise to the public. However, members also assist in the brewery with production and work on the canning line,” the union states.

Workers say they need a raise that reflects the rising cost of living and don’t believe that the brewery agrees, “as what they have been offered does not keep up with inflation.”

Another employee, who has been with the brewery for nearly two years, says the parent company is trying to replace them.

“They are pushing to replace our labour in some areas with lower-paid, non-union, temp work.”

The Molson Coors Beverage Company owns Granville Island Brewing through Six Pints Collective.

“Molson Coors is the 5th largest beer company in the world and in 2022, Molson Coors made approximately $10.7 billion in net sales revenue,” says a release from SEIU Local 2.

The previous agreement expired at the end of May, and SEIU Local 2 says that negotiations “quickly reached an impasse earlier in June on the issue of wages.”

If the strike commences, community members have been invited to join the picket line for what they’re calling “Solidarity Saturdays.”

You can read more here.