On May 6, longtime Surrey restaurant Roadhouse Grille closed its doors after a fire. Now, the eatery has announced that it will reopen this month.

“We’ve been busy behind the scenes and will be extra busy this coming week ‘cause we’re gonna throw open the doors,” shared Roadhouse on Instagram. “We’re so excited to see your smiling faces again!”

Located at 1781 King George Boulevard, Surrey, Roadhouse has been open since 1997 and is best known for its award-winning Borscht and King George Beef Burger.

It is set to open its doors on Monday, August 19, from 8 am to 8 pm.

The fire

“This is the 2nd time in a year that someone has set fire to our building,” shared the restaurant after the fire.

In a news release, Surrey RCMP said they “responded to a suspicious fire at a restaurant in the 1700 block of King George Boulevard. Once on scene, officers assisted Surrey Fire Service who extinguished a fire outside the north-west area of the restaurant. There was damage to the building and there were no injuries reported.”

Other business owners in the area reported three additional incidents, including two attempted break-ins. One business had its window smashed, and another had the lock to its front door tampered with. There was also a separate small fire near a garbage can in the area.

Thankfully entry was not gained into either of these businesses, says Sergeant Tammy Lobb, media relations officer with Surrey RCMP. We understand these incidents can be frustrating for our business community and Surrey RCMP is committed to working with those impacted by crime by speaking with them about how to protect their stores and shops as we work to identify the suspects responsible.

Address: 1781 King George Boulevard, Surrey

