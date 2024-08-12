Fans of fusion cuisine will be delighted to hear that the Mexican and Japanese fusion restaurant Miso Taco is gearing up to open its second location.

“We are beyond excited to announce our second Miso Taco location in Burnaby,” shared the restaurant on Instagram. “Now it’s even easier to get our delicious Mexican Japanese eats in Metro Vancouver.”

The fusion spot is best known for its combination of Japanese and Mexican street eats. Examples include its Chicken Karaage Tacos (chicken karaage, greens, house-made tartar sauce, tonkatsu sauce, and green onions), Chashu Style Carnitas Tacos (chashu pork carnitas, spicy mayo, chopped onions, cilantro, and pineapple relish), and Ramen Wraps (flour tortilla wrap with instant ramen, lettuce, tomatoes, pickled red onions, jalapenos, secret sauce, and choice of protein).

In the Instagram posts, the restaurant said customers should stay tuned for some yummy new menu items exclusive to this location.

This new spot is officially open at 8327 Eastlake Drive, Burnaby. You can also visit Miso Taco’s other location at 219 Union Street, Vancouver.

