The absolute best places to get hot pot in and around Vancouver

Vancouver and the surrounding areas are in no short supply of killer hot pot spots, but when that craving for sliced meat and vegetables in simmering soup stock kicks in, where do you head?

The origin of the hot pot goes back to China, but plenty of other cuisines also have their own take on the social dining experience, including Korean and Vietnamese.

Best enjoyed with friends – and bottles of beer, soju, or the fiery Fen Chiew (Chinese fermented vodka) for the hardcore – hot pot is not only a comforting winter dish, it’s an experience, one that is always different, depending on where you go.

All that being said, here are our picks for the best hot pot in and around Vancouver.

This popular hot pot spot offers all kinds of delicious soup bases such as clear, spicy, mushroom, and chicken broth to name a few, as well as a huge range of foodstuffs for cooking in the broth. Diners can pick add-ons ranging from Wagyu beef and lamb to tofu and dumplings.

Address: 950 W Broadway #202, Vancouver

Phone: 604-564-6686

With locations in Richmond and Burnaby, The Dolar Shop is one of Metro Vancouver’s favourite (and most well-known) hot pot spots. It’s also known for offering guests refreshments like popcorn, crispy chips, and chocolate while waiting for a table.

Address: Lansdowne Centre – 720-5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Phone: 604-370-7077

Address: 6078 Silver Drive, Burnaby

Phone: 604-558-1606

This popular hot pot spot in Vancouver uses fresh, seasonal ingredients and quality live seafood like local geoduck clams, sliced gossamer, Dungeness crab, Atlantic lobster, and Alaskan King Crab, to name a few.

Address: 4023 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-872-2868

This chain offers individual hot pots, perfect for cold winter evenings. With locations in Richmond, Burnaby, and Vancouver, there’s ample opportunity for hot potters to check this place out.

Address: #130-4800 N0. 3 Road, Richmond

Phone: 604-284-5168

Address: 5276 Kingsway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-620-9737

Address: 4148 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-2198

Happy Lamb Hot Pot

Formerly called Little Sheep Mongolian, Happy Lamb Hot Pot has four locations in Vancouver and surrounding areas. The menu here includes an extensive list of meats, seafood, veggies, and noodles to choose from, but the first decision you need to make is if you want the original house special soup, the spicy broth, or half and half.

Address: 1788 W Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-563-4868

Address: 4755 Kingsway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-434-0001

Address: 5300 No. 3 Road #405, Richmond

Phone: 604-231-8966

Address: 25136 Lincoln Avenue, Coquitlam

Phone: 604-474-0123

Founded in China’s Sichuan Province in 1994, Haidilao has grown to have dozens of locations spread across the US, Singapore, Japan, and Korea, offering patrons high-quality hot pot, which they can order from digital tablets in a sleek, modern atmosphere.

Address: 5890 No. 3 Road Suite 200, Richmond

Phone: 604-370-6665

Address: 3204 W Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-2588

Crab Hot Lau

This Northern Vietnamese restaurant is named after its iconic special hot pot dish: the Lau Cua Dong (rice field crab hot pot), which comes with seasonal vegetables, house-made fish cakes, ground pork wrapped in piper leaves, and delicate red, flat rice noodles.

Address: 2141 Kingsway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-3633

Big Way Hot Pot

Known for its huge selection of hot pot ingredients (around 100!), boozy bubble tea cocktails, and free soft-serve ice cream, Big Way is a popular Burnaby spot for hot pot. The brand also has plans to expand with two new locations soon, too.

Address: 7-4300 Kingsway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-566-5288

Gokudo Shabu Shabu Hot Pot

This Burnaby hot pot restaurant is always busy and is known for its great personal hot pot options. Gokudo also serves Japanese Sukiyaki, a traditional dish that combines soy sauce, sugar, mirin, and sake.

Address: 4250 Kingsway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-438-5598

Liuyishou Hotpot

With locations all over North America, Liuyishou is widely known for its exceptional hot pot. The brand has three locations here: in Burnaby, Richmond, and downtown Vancouver.

Address: 1542 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-3977

Address: 150 – 4731 Garden City Road, Richmond

Address: 5507 Kingsway, Burnaby

