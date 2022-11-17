The absolute best places to get hot pot in and around Vancouver
Vancouver and the surrounding areas are in no short supply of killer hot pot spots, but when that craving for sliced meat and vegetables in simmering soup stock kicks in, where do you head?
The origin of the hot pot goes back to China, but plenty of other cuisines also have their own take on the social dining experience, including Korean and Vietnamese.
Best enjoyed with friends – and bottles of beer, soju, or the fiery Fen Chiew (Chinese fermented vodka) for the hardcore – hot pot is not only a comforting winter dish, it’s an experience, one that is always different, depending on where you go.
All that being said, here are our picks for the best hot pot in and around Vancouver.
YuShang Hot Pot
This popular hot pot spot offers all kinds of delicious soup bases such as clear, spicy, mushroom, and chicken broth to name a few, as well as a huge range of foodstuffs for cooking in the broth. Diners can pick add-ons ranging from Wagyu beef and lamb to tofu and dumplings.
Address: 950 W Broadway #202, Vancouver
Phone: 604-564-6686
The Dolar Shop
With locations in Richmond and Burnaby, The Dolar Shop is one of Metro Vancouver’s favourite (and most well-known) hot pot spots. It’s also known for offering guests refreshments like popcorn, crispy chips, and chocolate while waiting for a table.
Address: Lansdowne Centre – 720-5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond
Phone: 604-370-7077
Address: 6078 Silver Drive, Burnaby
Phone: 604-558-1606
Landmark Hot Pot House
This popular hot pot spot in Vancouver uses fresh, seasonal ingredients and quality live seafood like local geoduck clams, sliced gossamer, Dungeness crab, Atlantic lobster, and Alaskan King Crab, to name a few.
Address: 4023 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-872-2868
Boiling Point
This chain offers individual hot pots, perfect for cold winter evenings. With locations in Richmond, Burnaby, and Vancouver, there’s ample opportunity for hot potters to check this place out.
Address: #130-4800 N0. 3 Road, Richmond
Phone: 604-284-5168
Address: 5276 Kingsway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-620-9737
Address: 4148 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-620-2198
Happy Lamb Hot Pot
Formerly called Little Sheep Mongolian, Happy Lamb Hot Pot has four locations in Vancouver and surrounding areas. The menu here includes an extensive list of meats, seafood, veggies, and noodles to choose from, but the first decision you need to make is if you want the original house special soup, the spicy broth, or half and half.
Address: 1788 W Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-563-4868
Address: 4755 Kingsway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-434-0001
Address: 5300 No. 3 Road #405, Richmond
Phone: 604-231-8966
Address: 25136 Lincoln Avenue, Coquitlam
Phone: 604-474-0123
Haidilao Hot Pot
Founded in China’s Sichuan Province in 1994, Haidilao has grown to have dozens of locations spread across the US, Singapore, Japan, and Korea, offering patrons high-quality hot pot, which they can order from digital tablets in a sleek, modern atmosphere.
Address: 5890 No. 3 Road Suite 200, Richmond
Phone: 604-370-6665
Address: 3204 W Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-2588
Crab Hot Lau
This Northern Vietnamese restaurant is named after its iconic special hot pot dish: the Lau Cua Dong (rice field crab hot pot), which comes with seasonal vegetables, house-made fish cakes, ground pork wrapped in piper leaves, and delicate red, flat rice noodles.
Address: 2141 Kingsway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-3633
Big Way Hot Pot
Known for its huge selection of hot pot ingredients (around 100!), boozy bubble tea cocktails, and free soft-serve ice cream, Big Way is a popular Burnaby spot for hot pot. The brand also has plans to expand with two new locations soon, too.
Address: 7-4300 Kingsway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-566-5288
Gokudo Shabu Shabu Hot Pot
This Burnaby hot pot restaurant is always busy and is known for its great personal hot pot options. Gokudo also serves Japanese Sukiyaki, a traditional dish that combines soy sauce, sugar, mirin, and sake.
Address: 4250 Kingsway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-438-5598
Liuyishou Hotpot
With locations all over North America, Liuyishou is widely known for its exceptional hot pot. The brand has three locations here: in Burnaby, Richmond, and downtown Vancouver.
Address: 1542 Robson Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-379-3977
Address: 150 – 4731 Garden City Road, Richmond
Address: 5507 Kingsway, Burnaby