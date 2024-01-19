One of Metro Vancouver’s favourite bakeries, Maxim’s, has just been replaced in Richmond Centre by a new bake shop.

The Boss Bakery opened up its doors earlier in January and is serving plenty of delicious baked goods for you to enjoy.

However, fans of Maxim’s don’t need to worry. The beloved bakery has relocated to Lansdowne Centre, where it will be opening soon, with an exact opening date still undetermined.

Until then, visitors to Richmond Town Centre will have to make the switch to The Boss Bakery for their sweet treats. Otherwise, they can visit one of Maxim’s other locations around Metro Vancouver.

The Boss Bakery Richmond Centre

Address: CF Richmond Centre — 6551 No. 3 Road, Richmond

