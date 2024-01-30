Popeyes fried chicken poised to open new Main Street location next month

Chicken lovers, here’s some buzz-worthy info for you: Popeyes’ Main Street location is set to launch soon.

The brand has confirmed to Dished that it’s planning on launching at 4413 Main Street at the end of February.

While no exact opening date has been shared for the long-awaited Vancouver spot, Popeyes has many other outposts in town where you can get your fix now, including a new Granville Street restaurant.

Looks like soon, no matter where you reside in and around Vancouver, a Popeyes location is sure to be nearby.

Popeyes — Main Street

Address: 4413 Main Street, Vancouver