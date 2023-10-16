Wu-Tang Clan and Guns N' Roses shows could cause transit issues in Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The biggest names in rock music and hip hop are in the city performing tonight, so here’s your warning — commuting home may be a nightmare.

In a once-in-a-lifetime joint performance, Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are bringing the co-headlined NY State of Mind Tour to Rogers Arena on Monday, October 16, 2023.

Just before they hit the stage at BC Place, Rock and roll legends Guns N’ Roses and Alice In Chains will be performing to thousands.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, tonight in Vancouver is expected to be partly cloudy, with a 40% chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm.

It’s expected to be about 10°C in the evening.

With the potential of rain mixed with thousands of music fans leaving BC Place and Rogers Arena Monday evening, folks trying to transit back into surrounding cities will likely face delays.

With busy carts, long waits on the platform as folks wait for the crowds to die down, and the gloomy weather, the commute tonight might not be easy.

So pack some patience tonight… and an umbrella.