50 Cent's shows love for Vancouver after nostalgic show and night in da club

Infamous American rapper 50 Cent put on a show to remember in Vancouver, wrapping up a summer on a big high.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson was in the city Friday — one of many stops on his new tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ album, which includes nostalgic tracks like “In Da Club” and “P.I.M.P.”

Fans showered him with love during and after the stunning concert featuring Busta Rhymes and Jeremih.

However, the “Candy Shop” rapper had lots of love for Vancouver and showed it in a short video shared on Instagram captioned, “I love Canada. The energy out here is crazy.”

The video highlighted his stop in Vancouver, which, of course, mainly included footage of his pre-concert prep and his bumpin’ performance at Rogers Arena.

50 Cent was also spotted parting with locals at the Gallery nightclub last night, dancing and handing out free shots.

This was part of the famous rapper’s official afterparty.



He’s now off to Calgary to perform at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday.