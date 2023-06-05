Two notable BC restaurants have just been nominated for major categories in the 4th annual World Culinary Awards.

The awards program aims to celebrate and reward “excellence in the culinary industry,” with international categories including Best Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant, Best Landmark Restaurant, Best Culinary Destination, and more.

For 2023, Kelowna’s location of Craft has been nominated for North America’s Best Rooftop Restaurant, while Whistler’s Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar made the list of nominees in the category of North America’s Best New Restaurant.

Located at 257 Bernard Avenue in Kelowna’s former Paramount Theatre, Craft has been operating in this space since 2018. The rooftop space, which offers stunning views of Lake Okanagan, can accommodate up to 200 guests and features murals and a cozy fireplace.

Other Canadian nominations in this Best Rooftop category include Banff’s Sky Bistro and The Rooftop at the Broadview Hotel in Toronto.

Whistler’s Wild Blue, which only just opened last August, was also recently named on the Best New Restaurants list for Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants 2023.

Wild Blue joins New York’s Masalawala & Sons, Tan (also in New York), and Mississauga’s Sultan Ahmet Turkish Cuisine in the North America’s Best New Restaurants category.

Voting for all categories is open now until June 30.