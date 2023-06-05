Thai Away Home is growing once again.

The local mini-chain known for serving dishes such as Pad Thai and Tom Yum Kung, has now opened an outpost at 2404 East Hastings Street.

Founded in 1995, the family restaurant launched in Cambie Village and has since expanded around Vancouver.

This is the fourth location for the brand, which also operates eateries on Cambie and Granville and at City Square Shopping Centre.

Patrons can expect the same fast-casual street food offered at the other locations.

The menu offers everything from Green Curry to Thai iced tea and everything in between.

You can find the newest Thai Away Home location open daily for lunch and dinner.

Thai Away Home – Nanaimo

Address: 2404 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-926-9632

Instagram