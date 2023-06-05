Moxies’ 180 West Georgia location in downtown Vancouver has been closed for renovations for a while now, but it’s finally time to reopen.

The 9,500 sq ft refreshed flagship restaurant from the group opens to the public today, June 5.

This space has seats for nearly 300 guests in a dining room that feels bright and airy, complete with floor-to-ceiling windows and multiple dining areas.

“We are thrilled to return to downtown Vancouver with the refreshed Moxies concept. Guests will experience a newly refreshed menu, a beautifully and thoughtfully designed restaurant, and award-winning hospitality,” shares Joanne Forrester, president and COO.

“As a long-standing restaurant in the downtown Vancouver community, we are very excited to reopen our doors and provide guests with an unforgettable and exceptional experience.”

When it comes to the menu, Director of Culinary and Beverage Chef Brandon Thordarson has crafted a lineup of globally-inspired eats and sips.

Some highlights to look forward to include the Tuna Sushi Stack, Thai Curry Laska, and Coconut Cream Pie, which is exclusive to the West Georgia location.

It’s worth noting Happy Hour runs daily from 2 to 5 pm and from 9 pm to close. Moxies also offers half-priced bottles of wine on Wednesdays.

This Moxies flagship is the second location in Metro Vancouver and the ninth in BC for the brand.

Moxies – West Georgia

Address: 180 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-684-8434

Instagram