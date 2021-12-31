Woman isolates in bathroom for 5 hours after positive COVID test mid-flight

A school teacher from the US found herself in a particularly challenging predicament on a flight from Chicago to Reykjavik, Iceland.

On December 20, Marisa Fotieo said her throat began to hurt during the flight, so she took a rapid test with a kit she had brought with her.

The test came out positive, so she proceeded to voluntarily self-isolate in the airplane’s washroom.

“It was a crazy experience,” Fotieo told NBC News. “[There were] 150 people on the flight, and my biggest fear was giving it to them.”

The teacher from Michigan documented her experience from inside the Icelandair plane’s washroom on TikTok.

“Shout out to @Icelandair for my VIP quarantine quarters,” she captioned the video.

Fotieo chose to isolate for the remainder of the flight, which she estimated was five hours.

She told NBC News that she survived the hours of self-isolation thanks to flight attendant Ragnhildur “Rocky” Eiríksdóttir. The flight attendant supplied Fotieo with food, drinks and moral support.

Upon arrival in Iceland, Fotieo said she had to isolate again in a Red Cross hotel.

This crazy ordeal comes amid the rise in Omicron cases across the world and within Canada, with provinces like BC and Ontario seeing a record number of daily coronavirus cases.

Although the new COVID-19 variant presents itself through milder, cold-like symptoms, it is more transmissible than other variants.

Fotieo’s circumstance was very specific, but as people travel for the holidays, it might not be a bad idea to learn by example!