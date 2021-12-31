BC expanding booster dose eligibility to younger people amid Omicron surge

BC is accelerating its COVID-19 booster eligibility as coronavirus cases in the province continue to rise.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, Health Minister Adrian Dix, and Dr. Penny Ballem made the announcement Friday morning, during their final COVID-19 briefing of 2021.

All BC residents will be able to get their booster doses six months after their second dose. Previously, individuals were told it would be six to eight months from their second dose.

To date, the province has prioritized people aged 60 and over for their doses, as well as those who are immunocompromised. They have now added pregnant people to the list of those being prioritized.

“With the rise of Omicron and the need to try and protect as many workers as possible. We’re also moving up the timing to six months for most people,” Dr. Henry told reporters.

Dr. Henry encouraged pregnant people to call to book their booster appointments as the province will not be aware of every pregnancy. No proof is required.

The province has administered more than 900,000 booster doses as of December 30. BC has sent out 240,000 invitations for booster doses to eligible individuals since October 27. More invites will go out as more people aged 18 to 59 hit six months past their second dose.

Dr. Henry is encouraging everyone who has received an invite to book their appointment as soon as possible. The province is currently addressing a backlog of about 800,000 people who are in the days and weeks past their second dose. They will be prioritized in the new year.