New Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit is now open for applicants

A new benefit is now taking applicants impacted by the recent swell in Omicron cases across Canada threatening businesses and livelihoods.

The Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit (CWLB) will give temporary income support to employed and self-employed people who cannot work due to a COVID-19 lockdown and pays $300 a week, according to a news release.

It is only available to those in a lockdown region and can’t work as a result of capacity restrictions.

The Canada Revenue Agency says British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador and Nunavut are designated as lockdown regions.

The federal government says its list of designated lockdown regions will be updated as provincial or territorial governments introduce changes to public health restrictions.

Payments will be retroactive to December 19.

To be eligible for the CWLB, you must meet the eligibility criteria which includes, but is not limited to:

You earned at least $5,000 in 2020, 2021, or in the 12 months leading up to the day you apply for the benefit;

You filed a 2020 tax return;

A region where you work or provide a service is designated as a COVID-19 lockdown region during the application period;

A designated COVID-19 lockdown in your region resulted in one of the following during the application period:

you lost your job and are unemployed

you are self-employed but unable to continue your work

you are employed or self-employed but had a reduction of at least 50% in your average weekly income as compared to the previous year.

These updated regulations will apply from December 19, 2021, to February 12, 2022.

The CWLB program was announced in October, and will last until May 7, 2022.