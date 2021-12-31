Record 4,383 new cases of COVID-19 in BC over 24 hours

For yet another consecutive day, British Columbia has broken a COVID-19 coronavirus case count figure, with 4,383 new cases confirmed over the past 24-hour period as of Thursday, December 30.

This is up from 1,785 cases on Tuesday, and 2,944 cases for Wednesday — a day-over-day reporting increase of about 50% for Thursday.

The provincial government’s COVID-19 report indicates the past 24-hour period’s testing activity brings the number of active coronavirus cases in BC to 17,357, including 211 people in hospital and 66 in intensive care. One new death within Interior Health has been reported, bringing the overall total death count to 2,420, since the pandemic began.

As for active cases in the Lower Mainland, there are currently 7,940 active cases within Fraser Health, and 6,424 active cases within Vancouver Coastal Health.

The provincial government also provided a breakdown of the number of Omicron variant cases confirmed in BC. To date, there have been 1,333 confirmed Omicron cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 777 in Fraser Health, 548 in Island Health, 152 in Interior Health, and 13 in Northern Health.

As well, as of today, 19.1% of eligible people in BC — a total of 884,416 individuals — have received their third booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with vaccination efforts set to ramp up over the coming weeks in response to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

Data provided for the period from December 22 to 28 shows the unvaccinated accounted for 14.2% of cases (2,185), the partially vaccinated accounted for 1.6% of cases (249), and the fully vaccinated accounted for 84.2% of cases (12,995).

Those who are unvaccinated continue to have a much greater risk of hospitalization, with data indicating that for the two-week period from December 15 to 28, the unvaccinated account for 54.7% of hospitalized cases (64) and the fully vaccinated account for 45.3% of hospitalized cases (53).

All health authorities are reporting significant day-over-day new overall COVID-19 case counts, with Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health propelling BC’s overall count. Here is how the number of new cases grew over a three-day period in each health authority’s jurisdiction: