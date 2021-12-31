Ontario breaks daily record with more than 16,000 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario reported 16,713 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, and 15 new deaths.

The seven day rolling average is 11,348. Of the new cases, 3,899 are in Toronto.

Across Ontario, 1,144 people are hospitalized. There are 205 people in Ontario ICUs with COVID-19.

The province has administered 27,208,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, 90.8% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 88.1% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 756,361 COVID-19 infections and 10,194 deaths.