Vancouver folks will likely remember La Cigale, the cozy French bistro that operated on Kitsilano’s busy West 4th Avenue since 2012.

After struggling through pandemic-related restrictions, La Cigale’s owners have decided to close the restaurant and reopen with a new name and concept.

According to the restaurant’s revamped website, Lavidas will be a “contemporary comfort restaurant serving a variety of different cuisine. Our menus will be driven by local ingredients and cultural influences with fresh modern styling and molecular techniques.”

The name Lavidas comes from the owner’s Rottweiler/Mastiff, who passed away in 2022, according to the website.

Owners assure fans of La Cigale that some of their favourite dishes from the old menu will be making a comeback, with the addition of new dishes inspired by Pacific Northwest ingredients.

At the head of the Lavidas menu concept is Chef Jen, who was “classically trained at the Culinary Institute of America in New York and apprenticed at a Relais & Châteaux restaurant in Montreal,” according to Lavidas’ website.

Lavidas is also proudly a diverse and inclusive workplace, and “supports and celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Dished has reached out to Lavidas for more details on the new concept and when we can expect an opening.

Address: 1961 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram