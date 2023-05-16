Canada's 100 Best Restaurants 2023 revealed

Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants has unveiled its comprehensive list of the best spots to dine in 2023.

Now that travelling seems to be completely back in action, you can put this ranking to use and embark on a cross-country food tour if you’re keen.

It’s the 8th annual edition of this list, and it’s packed with great restaurants located from coast to coast.

Montreal’s Mon Lapin has taken the top spot on the list and Toronto’s Alo came in second.

The latter has a history of coming in first on this list and has landed on other highly regarded rankings as well.

Vancouver’s Published on Main rounded out the top three spots on the much-anticipated list. This restaurant was at the top of the 2022 edition.

These eateries were chosen by food critics, chefs, restaurateurs, food-savvy patrons, and industry experts from across the country who were selected to vote for the annual list.

Here are Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants 2023.

1 Mon Lapin (Montreal)

2 Alo (Toronto)

3 Published (Vancouver)

4 Edulis (Toronto)

5 The Restaurant at Pearl Morissette (Jordan Station, ON)

6 St. Lawrence (Vancouver)

7 Langdon Hall (Cambridge)

8 Beba (Verdun)

9 AnnaLena (Vancouver)

10 Kissa Tanto (Vancouver)

11 20 Victoria (Toronto)

12 Bar Kismet (Halifax)

13 Major Tom (Calgary)

14 Giulia (Toronto)

15 Pichai (Montreal)

16 Monarque (Montreal)

17 Prime Seafood Palace (Toronto)

18 Canoe (Toronto)

19 Sushi Masaki Saito (Toronto)

20 Hawksworth (Vancouver)

21 Montréal Plaza (Montreal)

22 River Café (Calgary)

23 D.O.P. (Calgary)

24 Joe Beef (Montreal)

25 Mimi Chinese (Toronto)

26 Quetzal (Toronto)

27 L’Abattoir (Vancouver)

28 Moccione (Montreal)

29 Dreyfus (Toronto)

30 Salle Climatisé (Montreal)

31 Alice (Ottawa)

32 Giulietta (Toronto)

33 Pluvio (Ucluelet, BC)

34 Hexagon (Oakville)

35 Don Alfonso 1890 (Toronto)

36 Gia (Montreal)

37 Eight (Calgary)

38 Bernhardts (Toronto)

39 Cabaret l’Enfer (Montreal)

40 Shoushin (Toronto)

41 Le Mousso (Montreal)

42 Portage (St. John’s)

43 Boulevard (Vancouver)

44 Mott 32 (Vancouver)

45 Toqué! (Montreal)

46 Pompette (Toronto)

47 The Pine (Collingwood, ON)

48 Paloma (Montreal)

49 Riviera (Ottawa)

50 Île Flottante (Montreal)

51 Oca Pastificio (Vancouver)

52 Masayoshi (Vancouver)

53 Nora Gray (Montreal)

54 Bearfoot Bistro (Whistler)

55 Mastard (Montreal)

56 L’Express (Montreal)

57 Drift (Halifax)

58 Bouillon Bilk (Montreal)

59 Deer and Almond (Winnipeg)

60 La Cabane d’à Côté (St-Benoît de Mirabel, QC)

61 Chez St. Pierre (Rimouski, QC)

62 Arlo (Ottawa)

63 Supply and Demand (Ottawa)

64 The Bicycle Thief (Halifax)

65 Café Boulud (Toronto)

66 Wild Blue (Whistler, BC)

67 Willow Inn (Hudson, QC)

68 Le Vin Papillon (Montreal)

69 Cioppino’s (Vancouver)

70 Maison Publique (Montreal)

71 Tojo (Vancouver)

72 Otto (Montreal)

73 Maenam (Vancouver)

74 Café Lunette (Halifax)

75 Lulu Bar (Calgary)

76 The Inn at Bay Fortune (Bay Fortune, PEI)

77 Lonely Mouth Bar (Calgary)

78 Arvi (Quebec City)

79 Burdock & Co (Vancouver)

80 Parcelles (Austin, QC)

81 Jun I (Montreal)

82 Shokunin (Calgary)

83 Place Carmin (Montreal)

84 Biera (Edmonton)

85 Perch (Ottawa)

86 Tinc Set (Montreal)

87 Milos (Montreal)

88 Atelier (Ottawa)

89 Rge Rd (Edmonton)

90 La Tanière (Quebec City)

91 Alma (Toronto)

92 La Quercia (Vancouver)

93 Le Serpent (Montreal)

94 Okeya Kyujiro (Montreal)

95 Lupo (Banff, AB)

96 North & Navy (Ottawa)

97 Gitanes (Ottawa)

98 Maque (Winnipeg)

99 Park (Montreal)

100 Richmond Station (Toronto)