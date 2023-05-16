Canada's 50 Best Bars of 2023 were just revealed

Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants just revealed its picks for 2023, and now, the 50 Best Bars list has been released too.

The annual list ranks the finest wine, beer, and cocktail lounges across the country.

Toronto’s Civil Liberties has taken the top spot for 2023 – also named number one in last year’s ranking – while Montreal’s Cloakroom Bar took the number two spot.

Rounding out the top five is Montreal’s Atwater Cocktail Club at number three, Vancouver’s Botanist at number four, and Toronto’s Bar Pompette at number five.

The full list this year is heavily represented by Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal, with some spots in Calgary, Halifax, and Edmonton also receiving mentions.

See the full list below, and see the Canada’s 50 Best Bars website for more on each spot.