Canada's 50 Best Bars of 2023 were just revealed
Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants just revealed its picks for 2023, and now, the 50 Best Bars list has been released too.
The annual list ranks the finest wine, beer, and cocktail lounges across the country.
Toronto’s Civil Liberties has taken the top spot for 2023 – also named number one in last year’s ranking – while Montreal’s Cloakroom Bar took the number two spot.
Rounding out the top five is Montreal’s Atwater Cocktail Club at number three, Vancouver’s Botanist at number four, and Toronto’s Bar Pompette at number five.
The full list this year is heavily represented by Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal, with some spots in Calgary, Halifax, and Edmonton also receiving mentions.
See the full list below, and see the Canada’s 50 Best Bars website for more on each spot.
1. Civil Liberties (Toronto)
2. Cloakroom Bar (Montreal)
3. Atwater Cocktail Club (Montreal)
4. Botanist (Vancouver)
5. Bar Pompette (Toronto)
6. Bar Raval (Toronto)
7. Mother Cocktail Bar (Toronto)
8. The Keefer Bar (Vancouver)
9. Milky Way (Montreal)
10. Laowai (Vancouver)
11. Proof (Calgary)
12. Cry Baby Gallery (Toronto)
13. Clive’s Classic Lounge (Victoria)
14. Bar Mordecai (Toronto)
15. Coldroom (Montreal)
16. Dear Friend Bar (Dartmouth)
17. Barchef (Toronto)
18. Gift Shop (Toronto)
19. El Pequeno (Montreal)
20. Coffee Oysters Champagne & A Toi (Toronto)
21. XXX (Toronto)
22. Godspeed Brewery (Toronto)
23. Library Bar (Toronto)
24. The Bar At Alo (Toronto)
25. Clementine (Edmonton)
26. Missy’s This That (Calgary)
27. Ship & Anchor(Calgary)
28. Jjacques (Quebec City)
29. Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provisions (Vancouver)
30. Bar Volo (Toronto)
31. Simpl Things (Toronto)
32. Sidecar (Ottawa)
33. The Bar at L’Abattoir (Vancouver)
34. Sans Soleil (Montreal)
35. Lobby Lounge (Vancouver)
36. Betty Lou’s Library (Calgary)
37. The James Lobby Bar (Saskatoon)
38. Stillwell Beer Bar (Halifax)
39. Eliza at Naramata Inn (Naramata)
40. Bar Susu (Vancouver)
41. Paris Paris (Toronto)
42. Citrus & Cane (Victoria)
43. Le Majestique (Montreal)
44. Amigos Cantina (Saskatoon)
45. Key Party (Vancouver)
46. Papillon Cocktail Bar (St. John’s)
47. Rain Dog Bar (Calgary)
48. Isle de Garde (Montreal)
49. The Narrows Public House (Halifax)
50. Justine (Quebec City)