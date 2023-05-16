15 Vancouver restaurants among Canada's 100 Best in 2023

Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants has just unveiled its comprehensive list of the best spots to dine in 2023.

Now that travelling seems to be completely back in action, you can put this ranking to use and embark on a cross-country food tour if you’re keen – but 15 of the country’s best spots also happen to be right here in Vancouver.

This year marks the eighth annual edition of this list, and numerous fantastic Vancouver restaurants were acknowledged in 2023.

The restaurants included were chosen by food critics, chefs, restaurateurs, food-savvy patrons, and industry experts from across the country who were selected to vote for the annual list.

While our city didn’t top the list this year – that honour goes to Montreal’s Mon Lapin – Published on Main, which was named Canada’s best for 2022, did make the top three.

Other notable mentions include St. Lawrence at number six, AnnaLena at number nine, and Kissa Tanto coming in at number 10.

Eight of the fifteen mentioned Vancouver restaurants are within Canada’s top 50, and two BC-based restaurants outside of Vancouver – Ucluelet’s Pluvio and Whistler’s Bearfoot Bistro – also made the list, at number 33 and 54, respectively.

See the full list of Canada’s 100 Best for 2023 below:

1. Mon Lapin (Montreal)

2. Alo (Toronto)

3. Published (Vancouver)

4. Edulis (Toronto)

5. The Restaurant at Pearl Morissette (Jordan Station, Ontario)

6. St. Lawrence (Vancouver)

7. Langdon Hall (Cambridge)

8. Beba (Verdun)

9. AnnaLena (Vancouver)

10. Kissa Tanto (Vancouver)

11. 20 Victoria (Toronto)

12. Bar Kismet (Halifax)

13. Major Tom (Calgary)

14. Giulia (Toronto)

15. Pichai (Montreal)

16. Monarque (Montreal)

17. Prime Seafood Palace (Toronto)

18. Canoe (Toronto)

19. Sushi Masaki Saito (Toronto)

20. Hawksworth (Vancouver)

21. Montréal Plaza (Montreal)

22. River Café (Calgary)

23. D.O.P. (Calgary)

24. Joe Beef (Montreal)

25. Mimi Chinese (Toronto)

26. Quetzal (Toronto)

27. L’Abattoir (Vancouver)

28. Moccione (Montreal)

29. Dreyfus (Toronto)

30. Salle Climatisé (Montreal)

31. Alice (Ottawa)

32. Giulietta (Toronto)

33. Pluvio (Ucluelet, BC)

34. Hexagon (Oakville)

35. Don Alfonso 1890 (Toronto)

36. Gia (Montreal)

37. Eight (Calgary)

38. Bernhardts (Toronto)

39. Cabaret l’Enfer (Montreal)

40. Shoushin (Toronto)

41. Le Mousso (Montreal)

42. Portage (St. John’s)

43. Boulevard (Vancouver)

44. Mott 32 (Vancouver)

45. Toqué! (Montreal)

46. Pompette (Toronto)

47. The Pine (Collingwood, Ontario)

48. Paloma (Montreal)

49. Riviera (Ottawa)

50. Île Flottante (Montreal)

51. Oca Pastificio (Vancouver)

52. Masayoshi (Vancouver)

53. Nora Gray (Montreal)

54. Bearfoot Bistro (Whistler)

55. Mastard (Montreal)

56. L’Express (Montreal)

57. Drift (Halifax)

58. Bouillon Bilk (Montreal)

59. Deer and Almond (Winnipeg)

60. La Cabane d’à Côté (St-Benoît de Mirabel, Quebec)

61. Chez St. Pierre (Rimouski, Quebec)

62. Arlo (Ottawa)

63. Supply and Demand (Ottawa)

64. The Bicycle Thief (Halifax)

65. Café Boulud (Toronto)

66. Wild Blue (Whistler, BC)

67. Willow Inn (Hudson, Quebec)

68. Le Vin Papillon (Montreal)

69. Cioppino’s (Vancouver)

70. Maison Publique (Montreal)

71. Tojo (Vancouver)

72. Otto (Montreal)

73. Maenam (Vancouver)

74. Café Lunette (Halifax)

75. Lulu Bar (Calgary)

76. The Inn at Bay Fortune (Bay Fortune, Prince Edward Island)

77. Lonely Mouth Bar (Calgary)

78. Arvi (Quebec City)

79. Burdock & Co (Vancouver)

80. Parcelles (Austin, Quebec)

81. Jun I (Montreal)

82. Shokunin (Calgary)

83. Place Carmin (Montreal)

84. Biera (Edmonton)

85. Perch (Ottawa)

86. Tinc Set (Montreal)

87. Milos (Montreal)

88. Atelier (Ottawa)

89. Rge Rd (Edmonton)

90. La Tanière (Quebec City)

91. Alma (Toronto)

92. La Quercia (Vancouver)

93. Le Serpent (Montreal)

94. Okeya Kyujiro (Montreal)

95. Lupo (Banff, Alberta)

96. North & Navy (Ottawa)

97. Gitanes (Ottawa)

98. Maque (Winnipeg)

99. Park (Montreal)

100. Richmond Station (Toronto)

With files from Hanna McLean