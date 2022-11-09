Canada's favourite coffee brands by province were just revealed

Coffee drinkers typically have big opinions about what constitutes a quality cup of joe. And thanks to a new study, we can now clearly see which provinces are loving specific coffee brands.

Time2Play surveyed 1,000 Canadian residents across the country to get data for its new report, which outlines several facts and figures about Canucks and their love for coffee.

The most interesting tidbit might just be the province’s favourite brands.

BC – Local Coffee

Alberta – Starbucks

Saskatchewan – McCafe (McDonald’s)

Manitoba – Private Label

Ontario – Starbucks

Quebec – Private Label

New Brunswick – Folgers

Newfoundland & Labrador – Starbucks

Nova Scotia – Starbucks

There was not enough data on this topic available for PEI, Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut to be included, according to the platform.

Additional insights from the report included how much people in each province were spending on coffee on average per month.

According to the survey, residents of British Columbia are the biggest spenders, dishing out approximately $38.28 a month. That province is closely followed by Ontario ($36.60) and Alberta ($36.42).

A big name was snubbed in this report: Tim Hortons. The homegrown coffee and donut shop didn’t appear in any of the statistics.

“Not enough respondents chose Tim Hortons as their favourite coffee brand despite it being tied to Canada’s national identity,” the report read.

To see more details and infographics check out the complete results of the survey.

Oh, and if you have an opinion on fast-food coffee in Canada, be sure to peek at our definitive ranking of the country’s top brands listed from worst to best.