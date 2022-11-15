5 must-visit vendors at the Vancouver Christmas Market (PHOTOS)
While the Vancouver Christmas Market always has a wide array of sweet and savoury offerings, some are must-tries and cannot be missed once you pass through the magical gates to the event at Jack Poole Plaza.
We did some digging and painstaking taste-testing to bring you this list of the best epic eats to enjoy at the Vancouver Christmas Market for its 2022 season.
Brat Haus
Grilled bratwurst? Sign us up.
These brats come served in a white bread roll and topped with sauerkraut. For all the plant-based folks out there, there’s a veggie variety up for order as well.
Traditional Spanish Churros
We are big fans of these traditional Spanish fried-dough pastries.
Dip yours in coffee, hot chocolate, or even eggnog!
Glühwein at the Christmas Pyramid
For the adults at the market, the Glühwein can’t be missed.
Find Kinderpunsch for the little ones or those looking for a spirit-free sip.
Pancake and Waffle Haus
There’s really no way to go wrong with decadent mini puffed pancakes, aka poffertjes.
You can order these morsels with butter and sugar, or topped with Nutella, strawberries, marshmallows, and even candy!
Cheese Me Raclette
This one is always a highlight at the market. Cheese Me Raclette offers an authentic Swiss experience in Vancouver.
Enjoy melted cheese atop potatoes, pickles, and meats.
The Vancouver Christmas Market
When: November 13 to December 24, 2021
Where: Jack Poole Plaza — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Purchase here
Daily Hive is a proud community partner of the Vancouver Christmas Market.