5 must-visit vendors at the Vancouver Christmas Market (PHOTOS)

While the Vancouver Christmas Market always has a wide array of sweet and savoury offerings, some are must-tries and cannot be missed once you pass through the magical gates to the event at Jack Poole Plaza.

We did some digging and painstaking taste-testing to bring you this list of the best epic eats to enjoy at the Vancouver Christmas Market for its 2022 season.

Grilled bratwurst? Sign us up.

These brats come served in a white bread roll and topped with sauerkraut. For all the plant-based folks out there, there’s a veggie variety up for order as well.

We are big fans of these traditional Spanish fried-dough pastries.

Dip yours in coffee, hot chocolate, or even eggnog!

For the adults at the market, the Glühwein can’t be missed.

Find Kinderpunsch for the little ones or those looking for a spirit-free sip.

There’s really no way to go wrong with decadent mini puffed pancakes, aka poffertjes.

You can order these morsels with butter and sugar, or topped with Nutella, strawberries, marshmallows, and even candy!