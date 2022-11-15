FoodFood EventsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

5 must-visit vendors at the Vancouver Christmas Market (PHOTOS)

Hanna McLean
|
Nov 15 2022, 4:54 pm
Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

While the Vancouver Christmas Market always has a wide array of sweet and savoury offerings, some are must-tries and cannot be missed once you pass through the magical gates to the event at Jack Poole Plaza.

We did some digging and painstaking taste-testing to bring you this list of the best epic eats to enjoy at the Vancouver Christmas Market for its 2022 season.

Brat Haus

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Grilled bratwurst? Sign us up.

These brats come served in a white bread roll and topped with sauerkraut. For all the plant-based folks out there, there’s a veggie variety up for order as well.

Traditional Spanish Churros

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

We are big fans of these traditional Spanish fried-dough pastries.

Dip yours in coffee, hot chocolate, or even eggnog!

Glühwein at the Christmas Pyramid

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

For the adults at the market, the Glühwein can’t be missed.

Find Kinderpunsch for the little ones or those looking for a spirit-free sip.

Pancake and Waffle Haus

Vancouver Christmas Market

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

There’s really no way to go wrong with decadent mini puffed pancakes, aka poffertjes.

You can order these morsels with butter and sugar, or topped with Nutella, strawberries, marshmallows, and even candy!

Cheese Me Raclette

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

This one is always a highlight at the market. Cheese Me Raclette offers an authentic Swiss experience in Vancouver.

Enjoy melted cheese atop potatoes, pickles, and meats.

The Vancouver Christmas Market

When: November 13 to December 24, 2021
Where: Jack Poole Plaza — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
TicketsPurchase here

Daily Hive is a proud community partner of the Vancouver Christmas Market.

