Whitecaps set for largest home opener crowd ever at BC Place Saturday

The Vancouver Whitecaps are set for a record crowd at BC Place for their MLS season opener against Charlotte FC this weekend.

A team spokesperson told Daily Hive that they’ve already sold more than 27,000 tickets and that the game is trending to be the largest home opener in franchise history.

The previous best for a home opener is 27,837 people set in both 2018 and 2019, so Saturday’s contest is almost surely going to set a new record. The team averaged 16,745 fans per contest last year.

The Whitecaps set their MLS attendance record at the end of last season when 30,204 people came to watch their playoff game against LAFC. It was the first time the team opened the upper bowl for an MLS game.

While a big crowd is expected for this weekend’s match, it’s nothing compared to what’s coming on May 25. That is when Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF visit Vancouver. Over 50,000 tickets have already been sold and the game is expected to sell out the entirety of BC Place.

The Argentinian superstar is one of the greatest players to ever live and just led his country to a World Cup title in 2022. Tickets to see the legend play are much more expensive than for a typical Whitecaps game and yet that hasn’t stopped people from buying in droves.

The Whitecaps are up against Charlotte FC on Saturday for their home opener. It’s the only game scheduled between these two teams this year and kick-off is scheduled for 4:30 pm PT.

The home opener was one of four included in the Golden Era Pack released by the team in January which included tickets to see the marquee games on the schedule.

Charlotte FC beat New York City FC 1-0 on the first match day. The Whitecaps were not scheduled and have yet to play this season.