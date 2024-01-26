Messi Mania: Whitecaps to smash attendance record at BC Place

Single-game Vancouver Whitecaps tickets went on sale to the general public this morning.

With all due respect to their home opener against Charlotte FC on March 2, which has already surpassed 25,000 tickets sold, the match everyone is looking forward to is on May 25.

That’s when Inter Miami CF is scheduled to visit BC Place, which means it’ll be a chance for fans to see Lionel Messi play. Ticket prices have been jacked up for the match, but locals have had no trouble paying them.

One look at Ticketmaster reveals just 21 pairs of tickets available for sale this afternoon, among originally priced seats. The cheapest ticket left that we found was $249, for a seat near the back of section 420 in the upper bowl. The most expensive seat left is $1,499, in the pitch-side landing.

Needless to say, these are far more expensive than a normal Whitecaps match at BC Place. The following week, tickets are available for as cheap as $34 in the lower bowl for their match against the Colorado Rapids.

But Lionel Messi plays for Miami, not Colorado.

The Whitecaps have already sold over 50,000 tickets for the Messi match. Safe to say it’s virtually guaranteed to sell out BC Place.

This will smash the Whitecaps’ club record for attendance since entering MLS in 2011, which was set two months ago. The Whitecaps drew 30,204 for their playoff match against LAFC on November 5, which was the first time the club opened the upper bowl for an MLS match.