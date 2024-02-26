Alphonso Davies has “verbal agreement” to join Real Madrid: report

Star Canadian defender Alphonso Davies is on the move again.

According to a new report from The Athletic’s Mario Cortegana and Raphael Honigstein, Davies and La Liga club Real Madrid have reached a verbal agreement for the 23-year-old to join in 2024 or 2025.

Real Madrid and Alphonso Davies have reached a verbal agreement for the Bayern Munich left-back to join in 2024 or 2025.#RMCF | #FCBayern More from @MarioCortegana and @honigstein — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) February 26, 2024

“There have been several meetings in recent weeks, including one in person in Madrid in mid-February, which have accelerated the process further,” Cortegan and Honigstein reported. “There are two options on the table with Real open to doing a deal for a below-market price this summer… or the following year when Davies’ contract ends.”

Back in 2018, when Davies was still 17, Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced that it had agreed to a multimillion-dollar transfer of the left back to Munich, with Davies seeing out the 2018 MLS season with Vancouver before making his debut with the German club in 2019.

The base fee for the transfer was a record-high for the MLS at the time, coming in at US$13.5 million, with performance-related bonuses totalling $22 million.

In his first year in Germany, Davies was named Bundesliga Rookie of the Season. Meanwhile, Bayern has won the Bundesliga five times during his tenure, as well as the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League, the DFB SuperCup on three ocassions and the DFB-Pokal twice. The Ghana native has made 180 senior appearances for Bayern.

He made his World Cup debut in 2022 with Canada, scoring the nation’s first-ever goal in the international tournament.