Whitecaps expect biggest MLS crowd ever, open BC Place upper bowl

The Vancouver Whitecaps are expecting their biggest home crowd since they joined MLS in 2011.

The team faces off against LAFC in a do-or-die playoff game on Sunday. To prepare for the large number of expected fans, the organization announced that they’re opening the upper bowl at BC Place.

The Whitecaps revealed last week that they had already sold more than 20,000 tickets 10 days in advance of the big game in Vancouver. BC Place has a total capacity of 54,500, with approximately 27,000 seats in the lower bowl.

“This is the biggest match and we are expecting the biggest crowd in our MLS history. Our supporters have shown up,” said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC chief executive officer. “We’ve built a real rivalry with LAFC this season. Now we are back at BC Place and we are ready to make history.”

The last time that the Whitecaps opened up the upper level of BC Place was for an exhibition match against David Beckham and the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2007.

Prior to the game this weekend, there will be a party outside BC Place on Terry Fox Plaza. The party will include a live DJ, a face-painting station, and some people affiliated with the franchise signing autographs.

The Whitecaps played LAFC hard in the first half of the last game. The score was tied at two at halftime before LAFC erupted for three goals in the second half. With the series now 1-0 in favour of LAFC, the Whitecaps will need to win two straight against the defending champions to advance.

“We believe in our group to even this series up, and we will need every last person in that stadium to be loud and to bring their energy to help us continue what has been a very exciting and successful season so far,” continued Schuster. “We want as many people as possible to experience this day, so we encourage anyone who wants to be at the match to get their tickets as soon as possible.”

If the Whitecaps do win on Sunday, they’ll force a deciding game in Los Angeles next Thursday. The winner of this series will play against the winner of the series between the Seattle Sounders and FC Dallas. That second round will begin on November 25 or 26.