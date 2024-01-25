People are paying hundreds of dollars for Messi tickets in Vancouver

Single-match tickets to see the Vancouver Whitecaps this season were released on pre-sale this morning. Thanks to Lionel Messi, the demand was so large that the website crashed.

Ticketmaster struggling with the demand for the Whitecaps Messi pre sale. pic.twitter.com/UiBJfmBhyL — Ryan Henderson (@RJHenderson7) January 25, 2024

Fans appear undeterred by the extremely expensive prices for Inter Miami CF’s visit to BC Place. The lower bowl is already sold out, and the rest of the seats are going fast too.

The cheapest available tickets to see Messi play we saw were $99. This will get you into a corner of the upper bowl, near the last row in the section.

Tickets in the upper bowl were being sold for as high as $299.

Needless to say, these prices are far higher than a typical Whitecaps game at BC Place, where you can get a seat in the lower bowl for as low as $34.

Messi and Inter Miami CF are coming to visit Vancouver on May 25. It will be the first time the 36-year-old superstar takes on the Whitecaps, and a sellout crowd is expected.

Ticket sales open to the general public tomorrow at 10 am PT. We’ll see how many seats are left.