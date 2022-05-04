8 exceptional croissant creations in Vancouver and where to get them

The humble croissant is a staple of French bakeries and makes for the perfect on-the-go breakfast – preferably paired with a cappuccino.

Lucky for us, a few inventive pastry chefs have taken the liberty of elevating the simple croissant into a work of art.

These transcendental pastries have officially entered the realm of dessert, where filled, dipped, stuffed, and reconfigured croissants have established an entirely new genre of the pastry.

From cruffins to croffles, dipped with icing to piled with candied fruit, these croissant creations are some of the most creative offerings you can find in Vancouver.

This local coffee chain has three locations in Vancouver, all of which serve up some seriously inventive croissant and croissant-adjacent treats from Dope Bakehouse. Go for the tiramisu croissant or a chamomile honey orange cruffin (that’s croissant-muffin, for the uninitiated).

Address: 302 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Address: 555 Great Northern Way, Vancouver

Address: 101 Carrie Cates Crescent, North Vancouver

L’Atelier Patisserie

This French bakery and pastry shop, tucked into an unassuming industrial building in Mount Pleasant, turns out delectable croissants by the thousands every week. On weekends, it offers rotating specials, like filled and dunked strawberry white chocolate croissants.

Address: 260 East 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-329-6153

Angus T

With the tagline “defined by croissants,” this Vancouver bakeshop is bound to have some memorable versions of the iconic French pastry. Angus T serves a huge range of creative croissants, including black sesame and matcha varieties, as well as the classics.

Address: 1036 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-5989

Small Victory Bakery

This bakery has three locations in Vancouver and Metro Vancouver and all of them offer its fan-favourite bite-sized croissants. The mini treats are rolled in cinnamon sugar and are the perfect size for a single bite.

Address: 1088 Homer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-899-8892

Address: 3070 Granville Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-742-1737

Address: The Amazing Brentwood, 4580 Brentwood Boulevard #1214, Burnaby

Phone: 236-520-0708

Olivo Cafe

One can only assume that the croffle – a hybrid between a croissant and a waffle – was invented after someone popped a croissant onto a waffle iron and realized how perfectly puffed and crispy the edges got. This Burnaby cafe serves the new school treat with special variations, like its churro croffle.

Address: 3871 N Fraser Way Unit 17, Burnaby

Phone: 604-454-0105

Chez Christophe

This spot specializes in chocolates and some truly insane croissant creations, including a croissant fleur (a twisted croissant in the shape of a flower, usually filled with things like rose pastry cream) and croissant cubes (which went viral a while back).

Address: 4717 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-428-4200

Address: 1558 Johnston Road, White Rock

Phone: 604-385-4474

Beaucoup Bakery

This bakery and cafe with French-inspired pastries is known for having some of the most inventive treats in the city. Beaucoup often makes special croissants for holidays and other occasions, like its cruffin-style pastry with almond coconut whipped ganache, activated charcoal, and cassis blueberry jam.

Address: 2150 Fir Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-732-4222

Laduree

Ladurée’s croissants are made fresh every morning following the techniques established by the chain’s Paris pastry team. Expect classics as well as more experimental versions.

Address: 1141 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-3030

